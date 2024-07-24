Google India Promotes Sanjay Gupta to Asia Pacific President

Sanjay Gupta, the Country Manager for Google India, has been promoted to President for the Asia Pacific region, as per sources. This significant promotion highlights Gupta's critical role in a vital geography for the tech giant. He succeeds Scott Beaumont, who was elevated to the position in 2019. Additionally, Roma Datta Chobey, currently managing Google India, will now lead the LCS team.

India is Google's largest market by user count and a crucial region for its future growth, especially in its artificial intelligence initiatives.

Sanjay Gupta's Professional Journey

Sanjay Gupta began his career as a management trainee at Hindustan Unilever, where he worked for sixteen years. During his tenure, he served as the Area Sales Manager for Bihar, Orissa, and West Bengal and managed various brands such as Close-Up, Lux, and Vim. He eventually became the head of the entire Hindustan Unilever portfolio for Western India. After his time at Hindustan Unilever, Gupta joined Bharti Airtel as the Chief Marketing Officer (Mobility). In 2009, he transitioned to Star India, taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Gupta's Legacy in Media and Sports before Google

Before joining Google, Gupta served as the Managing Director of Star and Disney India, significantly contributing to the company's transformation into one of India's largest media conglomerates. He played a pivotal role in the launch of Hotstar (now Disney+ Hotstar), which has become a leading player in India's video streaming market. Additionally, Gupta was instrumental in expanding Star's sports business, overseeing the acquisition of cricketing properties and the introduction of the Pro-Kabaddi League and the Indian Super League in football. He has also worked at Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel.

Conclusion:

Sanjay Gupta's promotion to President of Google's Asia Pacific region marks a significant milestone in his career, highlighting his leadership and impact, especially in India. With a rich background in marketing and media, Gupta's diverse experience positions him to steer Google's growth and innovation in this crucial market. His journey from a management trainee to a regional leader exemplifies his strategic vision and capability in navigating complex business landscapes.

