Perplexity Frees Comet Browser, Poses Challenge to Chrome and AI Rivals

Perplexity has stated that its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered web browser, Comet, is free. That action instantly echoed across the technology industry and helped push Alphabet’s stock down by 0.6% to $246.43 on Friday. On Thursday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares at an average price of $249.50.

The free plan eliminates the former $200-a-month limitation of Perplexity’s Max plan, which had already drawn millions of early subscribers. With the cost removed, founder Aravind Srinivas makes Comet a direct competitor to Google Chrome and pre-empts the expected AI-powered browser from OpenAI.

Attributes Artificial Intelligence as a Browsing Engine

In addition to standard browsing, Comet has functionality such as webpage summarisation and extracting key insights. Srinivas stresses that the browser is created with the intention of combating the emergence of poor internet content, i.e., sources that are reliable for both research and decision-making.

The free tier includes:

Explore: Recommended news and content, tailored to you.

Spaces: Project organising tools.

Shopping, Travel, and Finance: Budget, expenses, and investments.

Sports: Updated sports news.

Monetization and Premium Choices

Although it is free, Perplexity still monetises through subscriptions:

$5 per month: Access to premium publications.

Max Plan: Includes advanced AI models, e.g., an email assistant that can draft responses, manage inboxes, schedule appointments, and respond to questions using email content.

Perplexity has released a free AI browser, marking a competitive entry into the world of generative AI web-based tools. The slight drop in Alphabet’s stock emphasises the market’s sensitivity to potential threats from new entrants leveraging AI to transform the user experience.

By offering advanced browsing capabilities for free, Perplexity is in a position to expand its subscriber base and create opportunities for monetisation through premium subscriptions. The development also indicates the increasing integration of AI and web browsing, reflecting shifts in how users consume, access, and interact with online content.