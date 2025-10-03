Perplexity Opens Comet Browser to All, Max Plan Users Get Added Features

Perplexity, a company that makes AI search engines, has rolled out its Comet browser to people worldwide at no cost. Before this, you could get it if you paid $200 a month for the Max plan. It was in high demand, with millions of people waiting to use it.



Comet's Main Feature: The Helper on the Side The key thing about Comet is its helper that stays with you as you use the browser. This helper can answer your questions about web pages, give you summaries, help you manage information, and even move around websites for you.By making Comet free, Perplexity is now going up against big names like Google Chrome and newer browsers with AI features such as Dia from The Browser Company.

What You Get for Free with Comet

Comet's no-cost version comes with several built-in tools:

Discover: News and content suggestions customized for each user

Spaces: A way to organize your projects and workflows

Shopping: A tool to check prices and deals from different stores

Travel: A feature to learn about flights and places to stay at your destination

Finance: Tools to help you budget, track expenses, and manage investments

Sports: Real-time updates on scores, game schedules, and sports news

The sidecar assistant plays a key role in the browsing experience for users who don't pay. This AI-powered helper offers support to users as they navigate the web.

Max Plan Features

People who subscribe to the Max plan can still use advanced AI models and premium features. These features include an email helper that works with Gmail and Outlook.It helps to organise inboxes, write messages, focus on important emails, and set up appointments. Perplexity has also added a background helper for Max users. They call it "a team of helpers working for you".

This helper can handle many tasks at once. It can send emails, add things to shopping carts, or find flights. This allows users to focus on other things.Users can check progress on a dashboard, step in when they need to, and get alerts when tasks are done.AI Browser Market Heats Up The debut happens as the AI browser scene gets more crowded.



Comet markets itself as a browser that can do tasks for users. At the same time, other browsers like Google Chrome, Opera's Neon, and Brave are adding AI features too. Perplexity wants to boost its standing in this growing field of AI-assisted browsing. To do this, it's giving Max plan users extra tools to automate tasks.

