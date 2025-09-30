OpenAI adds Instant Checkout in ChatGPT to enable direct online shopping

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Instant Checkout, a feature that enables users to browse, select, and purchase products directly within the chat interface. The company said the system is powered by a new Agentic Commerce Protocol, developed in partnership with Stripe.

The protocol will enable the AI agents, individuals, and companies to work together on making the purchases through the chat line. After an order is confirmed, merchants do manage shipping and customer care and ChatGPT serves as the medium of order.

ChatGPT Instant Checkout: how it works

Users can ask ChatGPT to search for products online. From the results, they can choose an item, tap the “Buy” button, and complete order details directly inside ChatGPT. At launch, the feature supports only products that integrate with the Agentic Commerce Protocol.

OpenAI has said search results will be organic, with no preferential listing of products. Currently, Instant Checkout works with Etsy sellers, and Shopify support is planned. The company expects more than one million merchants to be added once Shopify is enabled.

ChatGPT Instant Checkout: cost and availability

The feature is currently available only to users in the United States, but applies to all ChatGPT users, including those on the free plan. OpenAI confirmed there is no cost for consumers using Instant Checkout, though merchants will pay a small fee to participate. The company said product prices will remain unaffected.

ChatGPT Instant Checkout: future roadmap

OpenAI plans to expand Instant Checkout to additional regions and platforms. A multi-item cart feature is expected soon, allowing purchases of more than one product at once.

The company has also open-sourced the Agentic Commerce Protocol, making it available for developers and merchants who want to integrate their platforms with ChatGPT’s new commerce capability.

Advertisment

ChatGPT and everyday use

Instant Checkout is based on the recent launch of ChatGPT Pulse, which is an app that operates in the background to provide users with updates tailored to each person. Combined, these releases allude to OpenAI shifting towards turning ChatGPT into a more holistic platform, combining productivity, information, and what is now commerce.