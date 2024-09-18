6 Best IMEI Tracker and Find My Phone Apps for Android 2024

Have you lost your phone? Now you have fear of losing your personal data, images, videos, etc. Don’t worry you can not only track your device with IMEI tracker apps and find my device apps, also you can wipe out your content remotely.

There are numerous apps that let you track your lost phone, and wipe the data quickly and easily. Here we have listed the top 6 IMEI tracker and app that can help you to track your phone -

You can see your phone, tablet or watch on a map. If the current location isn’t available, you’ll see the last known location. Navigate to your device with Google Maps by tapping the device location and then the Maps icon. You can even play a sound at full volume, even if your device is on silent.

Also, you can erase the device or lock it with a custom message and contact number on the lock screen.

Using the app, you can turn the ringer volume up and make your phone ring. The app can also get the GPS coordinates with a link to Google maps if you're not near enough to your phone to hear the ringer. You have the freedom to track your phone from anywhere with a text messaged attention word or with our online Commander.

You can secure your mobile data in case of stolen. You can wipe and lock your stolen phone. Locking your phone will make it unusable while you try to track your lost phone's location. If there is no hope of finding your phone, then you can erase your personal information with the wipe feature.

Control your device remotely from the http://www.androidlost.com or by SMS. You can lock your lost phone or wipe the data remotely. Track the lost phone using GPS or network plus, start alarm with a flashing screen. Also, it lets you know the smartphone’s battery status, IMEI, etc.

Another interesting feature of the app is getting an email whenever someone adds a new SIM card.

Using this app you can protect your data from dangerous Wi-Fi attacks. As well as track your phone in case of lost or stolen. Using the map you can get the location of your device and make it sound an alarm - even when it is on silent.

Also, the Lookout Premium includes all the functionality of Lookout Basic, but with an added layer of security to protect your device, your personal information and your privacy. And it also helps you to get alerts/email with a photo and location whenever suspicious behaviour is detected that could mean it has been stolen.

The app lets you track your iPhone & Android devices using this state-of-the-art GPS tracker. Lost, stolen or missing device can be tracked with the app easily. Its navigational assistance can guide you to a lost device, making retrieval quick and easy.

You can see where your phone has been throughout the day, using the location history feature. As the Droid is moved, the app can track that. Later, you can just open the app and find out where it has, and where it hasn’t been!

One of best lost phone finder apps that uses online GPS Tracking functionality to find your stolen/lost/misplaced phone. Not only tracking the device it can help you to also ring the silent phone, moreover it comes with Antitheft Solution that lets you set your trusted friend or family contact number in Last Hope settings and set your custom Notification.

How to track lost mobile with IMEI number?

You can use any of the above-mentioned apps to track your stolen or lost phone. And IMEI number tracking apps like Mobile Missing (TAMRRA) can help you to locate your mobile easily.

But what if you have not noted your phone's IMEI number! Don't worry, you can check your smartphone's box to find your IMEI number as manufacturers print this information on the box as well.

Let's see how to do that...

You need to first register yourself

Once you have installed the app on your phone, activate the tracker and you’re ready to go!

Now, when your phone is lost or stolen, go to the app and enter your IMEI number to track the device.

Then, go to find your phone.

And its done will track your device.

If you are not able to get the device with the above mentioned, here are 3 easy ways to find your phone.

Additionally, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently announced a new portal - CEIR, where consumers can find and trace their lost phones. Minister for Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad unveiled this new portal on Friday, 13 September in Mumbai to help mobile phone users trace their stolen or lost mobile phones.