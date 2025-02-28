WhatsApp Redesigns Call Menu to Prevent Accidental Calls

WhatsApp is updating its calling experience with an advanced call interface for both individual and group chats. This update was spied within the latest beta for Android WhatsApp (version 2.25.5.8). It aims at making call management easier and preventing any accidental dialing.

What Is Changing?

Due to the design, it was where WhatsApp displayed the voice and video call buttons at the top of a chat interface. Placing a single tap is enough to call someone, sometimes even by mistake. This new update blends both into a single call menu, allowing users to command how calls are made.

More Control over Group Calls

Calling the entire group by mistake will be in the past. Thanks to the refreshed menu, users will have the chance to select who they want to talk to before commencing a group call for a smooth and deliberate conversation.

Linking Calls Will Become Easy

There was the call link introduced, which would allow users to be generated for links and share for the voice and video call, in the new update, this shortcut has found its way directly into the call menu and negates the need to switch into the Calls tab.

Streamlining Accidental Calls

Accidental calls have been the bane of many. This new call menu introduces another layer, a confirmation before dialing, meaning you will not just accidentally call someone by simply tapping the call button.

When Can You Expect to See This Update?

The feature-in-development is still not available for beta testers; however, in the future, WhatsApp expects to upgrade it, thus properly managing calls. Stay tuned for some updates from WhatsApp while it keeps making improvements!