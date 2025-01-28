WhatsApp Updates Icon Design for Android: A Sleek New Look

WhatsApp has redesigned its attachment sheet to match Meta's new graphical standard while improving visually. The software update arrives worldwide for Android versions supporting the update to introduce refined user interface changes which accomplish Meta's goal of creating a unified app experience.
What’s New?
The latest WhatsApp version 2.25.1.75 (India) and 2.25.1.76 (Canada) present "squircle" icons throughout their attachment menu. When you tap the paperclip symbol in a chat new icons become visible. Although the Document, Location, Gallery, and Contact options keep their functionality intact the design moves from rounded to square shapes with rounded corners in this update.
The new icons feature colorful, detailed art, replacing the older solid-color backgrounds with white line art. This change gives the app a polished look and aligns WhatsApp with Meta's other platforms, such as Instagram and Messenger, which already use similar design elements.
A Long-Awaited Update
Beta testing carried the first signs of these interface improvements through early 2023. The design modifications took nearly 2 years to complete before reaching final release. Users who have not yet received updates can verify their status by searching the Google Play Store or by side-loading the APK file.
Why It Matters
The small update demonstrates WhatsApp's dedication to maintaining its alignment both in design and relevance with the broader Meta platform. The new icons join previous updates including the tabbed bottom sheet for the Gallery menu as WhatsApp works to improve user experience across its platform.
Global Rollout Underway
Information shows that Android users throughout different countries such as India and Canada have started receiving the software update. The update rollout continues to spread and should arrive soon even if you haven't received it yet.
How to Get Early Access
Users who want to access new features should join the beta program available through the Play Store. When sideloading apps users should exercise caution yet APKMirror provides trusted beta builds through its platform.
The smooth visual changes represent another move toward Meta's goal of unifying platform designs with contemporary appearances. WhatsApp users can expect additional improvements in the competitive electronics marketplace in their continued evolution.
