ChatGPT on WhatsApp Now Supports Image Analysis and Voice Notes

OpenAI has made significant upgrades to ChatGPT within WhatsApp by developing enhanced capabilities for the chatbot to process more than regular textual responses. Before this update users could conduct interactions through text solely with ChatGPT yet the system now provides users with image assessment as well as voice note integration.

Expanding ChatGPT's Capabilities on WhatsApp

OpenAI released the AI-powered ChatGPT functionality in December 2024 for direct use within the Meta-owned WhatsApp messaging platform. ChatGPT provided text query responses through the bot but users had to access the dedicated app or web version for more complex image recognition and voice-based functionality.



Android Authority reported that OpenAI delivered the ability for WhatsApp users to submit images to ChatGPT for examination. Users can now perform voice note transmissions into the application where the AI system converts the clips into text for giving relevant responses. The recent update transforms ChatGPT into a multi-purpose tool for WhatsApp because it now offers expanded options for users who want to interact through voice and visual methods.

Premium Perks for Paid Users

Every ChatGPT subscriber will experience an upcoming ability to access premium options by using WhatsApp for account sign-in. The free access to ChatGPT through WhatsApp remains available for all users who do not need to pay for subscriptions or establish OpenAI account registration.

How to Use ChatGPT on WhatsApp

Users need to save +1 (800) 242-8478 in their contacts as their first step when starting to utilize ChatGPT through WhatsApp. After this, they should restart the application. Chances to reach the ChatGPT official account are immediate through personal contact lists.



The new capabilities enable users with storage permission and users on slow networks to receive a favorable messaging solution. People can use ChatGPT as an AI assistant through WhatsApp since the platform recently added functionality for voice and image identification. OpenAI's messaging system actively works to improve the development of AI chatbot functionality.

