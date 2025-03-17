ChatGPT Replaces Google Gemini as Default Assistant on Android

ChatGPT is gaining new ground – this time with Android users. With the recent beta update (v1.2025.070), OpenAI’s ChatGPT is set to take over as Google’s Gemini default virtual assistant. This feature shift enables the chat assistant to function at a system-wide capacity, just like Google’s AI.

Main Takeaways:

In beta, setting ChatGPT as your default assistant on Android is now available.

Users can now use system shortcuts such as pressing the home button to launch the chatbot.

Google still does not allow the use of Hotword activation for other AI services.

Seamless Access with System-Wide Shortcuts

ChatGPT can now be activated with the default navigation gestures and buttons as of the recent update, meaning the application does not have to be opened manually. Users can now:

• Press and hold the home button (for users with three-button navigation).

• Swipe up from the bottom corner (for Gesture Navigation users).

• Long press the power button (if this feature is turned on in settings).

ChatGPT now enters voice mode upon activation, however, it’s worth noting that some users may find its voice capabilities more restricted than those of Perplexity AI.

Google's Restrictions Continue to Block Hotword Activation

While this release represents a giant step forward for ChatGPT users, it is still short of the Hotword capability such as Google Assistant's "Hey Google" Hotword command. Google prohibits access to privileged APIs necessary to make this happen, limiting the use of Hotword activation to preinstalled AI assistants like Gemini.

Despite this, the ability to set ChatGPT as the default assistant brings more flexibility and choice for Android users, enhancing OpenAI’s presence in the AI assistant space.