ChatGPT Expands with 'Tasks' to Rival Siri and Alexa

OpenAI is expanding on the capabilities of ChatGPT by adding its new application called ‘Tasks,’ putting it into competition with virtual assistant tech. Unlike contemporary website assistants such as Alexa or Siri, it allows future scheduling, helpful reminders, and contextual suggestions. OpenAI has provided a new feature for a ChatGPT known as Tasks, which is a new entry for OpenAI into the smart personal assistant market that is occupied by Siri and Alexa.

Advertisment

What is "Tasks"?

The new feature lets ChatGPT users schedule actions in the future, like one-time reminders, for example, when concert tickets go on sale or regular updates similar to a weekly or daily news summary or updated weather report. Moreover, through analyzing user discussions ChatGPT may recommend specific tasks even without their direct request. However, users are always free to accept or reject such recommendations that are made to them.

OpenAI’s Competitive Push These discoveries and this development show that OpenAI is keen on moving beyond just applying AI at generative levels. Since OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT at the end of the calendar year 2022, they witnessed investment volumes pouring into AI tools.

Advertisment

Consequently, modern giants such as Amazon and Apple have increased their efforts to improve their virtual assistant services.

• Amazon Alexa Revamp: To maintain its market relevance, Amazon has armed its Alexa service with generative AI features. In December of the previous year, CEO Andy Jassy revealed that the new Alexa that enjoys activities independently of the user’s command will start later in the coming months.

• Apple’s Siri Upgrades: Apple has syncopated «Apple Intelligence» with Siri; the company uses ChatGPT AI, implying users’ consent concerning the requests for the data under cooperation with OpenAI.

Advertisment

Global Rollout

In response, OpenAI said that Tasks would be progressively deployed to Plus, Team, and Pro members across the world, and made reflexive on the Web in the next few days. While OpenAI enters deeper into the virtual assistant business, the new feature makes ChatGPT directly compete with industry behemoths– It will introduce a new frontier for AI-based personal assistance.

Also Read: