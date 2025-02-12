Finance Ministry Bans ChatGPT, DeepSeek on Govt Devices Over Security

The Ministry of Finance introduced a ban that forbids staff members from using both ChatGPT and DeepSeek with their office machines or government equipment. The ministry issued this directive to protect government data while matching previous decisions made by Australian and Italian officials about employee computer access.



On January 29 the Department of Expenditure from the Ministry issued a document about AI tools' weaknesses for handling restricted government documents.

The use of AI tools and AI applications including ChatGPT and DeepSeek among others has been established. in office computers and devices pose risks for the confidentiality of government data and documents," the memo stated.



Various governments across the world have established restrictions on the Chinese AI tool DeepSeek because they fear how the product handles private information. Several nations internationally have imposed restrictions on the Chinese AI tool DeepSeek because of increasing worries regarding its data security features.

DeepSeek's Rise and Sam Altman’s India Visit



DeepSeek continues to gain recognition throughout the AI industry by offering affordable and efficient AI models to customers. The AI solution from DeepSeek sells at 6 million dollars below the standard industry pricing which reaches billions.

The R1 model operated by DeepSeek requires lower computational power compared to standard AI programs which ChatGPT typically demands.



Sam Altman devotes his time to India by conducting meetings with political figures industrial leaders and government representatives. AI development efforts and potential business alliances stood as the main points in his Indian visit presentations.



DeepSeek caused an immediate industry change weeks ago when it outperformed ChatGPT in dominating Apple's App Store free application rankings thereby disrupting US tech businesses that had earmarked countless billions into AI scientific research and development.



Government control measures on AI tools will trigger an intensifying debate about data security along with cost-efficiency and regulatory oversight during the upcoming months.

