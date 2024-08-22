Rajesh Nambiar Departs Cognizant to Lead Nasscom’s Next Chapter

In a significant leadership shift within India’s IT sector, Rajesh Nambiar has stepped down from his role as Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s India chairman and managing director to take on the presidency of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom). Nambiar, who has been with Cognizant since November 2020, will now succeed Debjani Ghosh as the head of India’s foremost IT industry body.

Advertisment

Leadership Transition at Cognizant

Cognizant, a major global IT services provider based in Teaneck, New Jersey, has appointed Rajesh Varrier as Nambiar’s successor. Varrier will assume the role of global head of operations starting September 2, 2024, and will take over as chairman and managing director (CMD) for India from October 1, 2024. Varrier, who brings extensive experience from his previous leadership roles at Infosys, will now be tasked with steering Cognizant’s operations in India, home to over 70% of its 347,700-strong global workforce.

Advertisment

Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, expressed his confidence in Varrier’s capabilities, highlighting the importance of the India chair role in maintaining and enhancing the company’s cultural and operational strengths in the region. Varrier’s new responsibilities will include overseeing operations, delivery excellence, workforce planning, and driving transformation programs aimed at sustaining Cognizant’s competitive edge in the IT services sector. He said, “Under his leadership we will continue to collaborate to further strengthen the Indian IT industry."

Nambiar’s Vision for Nasscom

As Nambiar transitions to Nasscom, he is expected to build on the momentum created by his predecessor, Debjani Ghosh. Ghosh will continue in her role until her tenure concludes in November of this year. His appointment comes at a time when the Indian IT industry is undergoing rapid transformation, particularly with the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. Nambiar, who is no stranger to leading large global teams, having previously held senior roles at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), IBM, and Ciena, is poised to drive Nasscom’s vision of strengthening India’s position as a global technology leader.

Advertisment

Keshav R Murugesh, former chairperson of Nasscom and head of its search committee, expressed confidence in Nambiar’s ability to lead the industry through its next phase of growth, particularly in expanding its footprint in new markets and navigating macroeconomic uncertainties. He said, "We are confident that Rajesh’s leadership will further propel the tech industry's growth trajectory, expand its footprint in new markets, and strengthen India’s position as a global technology leader, even amid macroeconomic uncertainties.”

A New Chapter for India’s IT Industry

Rajesh Nambiar’s move to Nasscom marks a significant shift not only for him personally but also for the Indian IT industry as a whole. Under his leadership, Nasscom is expected to continue its focus on accelerating digital transformation, fostering innovation, and enhancing the sector’s capabilities on a global scale.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Cognizant, under the leadership of Rajesh Varrier, will continue to focus on growth and transformation within India, a critical market for the company. With these strategic leadership changes, both Cognizant and Nasscom are poised to navigate the evolving landscape of the global IT industry.

Also Read: