PhonePe Embraces AI, Trims 60% of Support Workforce

PhonePe uses AI to improve tech operations while cutting support staff by 60%. Automation caused transactions to increase 40 times, changing the finance scene in India.



Fintech is only one of many businesses throughout the world that are changing due to artificial intelligence (AI). AI has being used by PhonePe, one of the top companies in this space, to improve productivity and streamline processes. From 1,100 agents to just over 400, the corporation has severely cut its customer service staff by 60% in the last five years. Notwithstanding this decrease, the finance behemoth witnessed a 40-fold surge in transactions, underscoring the revolutionary influence artificial intelligence can have on customer support and overall company expansion.

PhonePe's Strategic Workforce Reduction and AI Integration

PhonePe has changed significantly in the last five years. The company's customer service division has shrunk from about 1,100 agents to just over 400 after laying off 60% of its employees. Thanks to AI-driven advancements, the finance giant was able to manage this transformation without compromising the quality of its customer support.

Artificial intelligence is at the center of this change. More than 90% of consumer enquiries are resolved by PhonePe's AI-powered chatbots and automated systems without the need for human participation. By providing prompt and effective solutions, these intelligent technologies free up human agents to handle more complicated problems.

Customer satisfaction has increased despite the reduction in human support employees. An important measure of client happiness, PhonePe's Net Promoter Score (NPS), has increased yearly. This illustrates how, when used properly, AI can improve customer experience while also reducing expenses.

The Rise of AI-Powered Transactions at PhonePe

Over those five years, PhonePe saw a startling 40-fold growth in transactions. AI-driven systems that manage payments, enquiries, and consumer contacts effectively make this possible.

PhonePe has expanded its operations without adding more employees by automating repetitive chores. With AI algorithms guaranteeing efficiency and security, the fintech company now processes millions of transactions every day.

The broader fintech landscape in India is seeing a similar trend. Companies like PhonePe are setting the stage for widespread AI adoption, enabling the digital payments revolution to reach new heights.

Job Creation Amidst Workforce Reduction

Despite cutting its customer support staff, PhonePe has created over 22,000 new jobs across India. These roles are focused on areas such as engineering, data analysis, and technology development, which are crucial for driving PhonePe’s AI and fintech innovations.

PhonePe employs more than 1,500 of India's top engineers, all working on cutting-edge solutions to support the company's ambitious goals. From AI-driven payment systems to enhanced customer service tools, these engineers are shaping the future of digital payments.

The Financial Growth of PhonePe

PhonePe's financial growth has been impressive. For the fiscal year that ended in March 2024, the company reported sales of ₹5,064 crore, which was 74% higher than the previous year. The growing use of AI-powered technologies and digital payments drove this expansion.

With the exception of Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) expenses, PhonePe achieved profitability in addition to sales growth. The company's FY24 adjusted net profit of ₹197 crore was a substantial improvement over the ₹738 crore loss recorded the year before. This change is mostly attributable to AI's increased efficiency.

AI has made it possible for PhonePe to cut back on its customer service employees while simultaneously opening up chances in high-tech positions. Similar trends are probably in store for the future: some jobs may become obsolete, while new opportunities in domains like data analysis and AI development may present themselves.

The success of PhonePe serves as an example of how AI has a significant impact on fintech operations. The business has been able to reduce expenses while growing by automating repetitive processes and improving the customer experience. PhonePe is in a strong position to continue spearheading India's digital payments revolution because of its AI foundation.

