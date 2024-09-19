OTTplay Joins ONDC Network, Expanding Its Reach Across India

OTTplay, one of India’s leading OTT content aggregators under HT Media Labs, has made a significant leap by integrating with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This strategic move positions OTTplay as a pioneer among OTT platforms in India to adopt the ONDC network, extending its offerings to a broader audience and enhancing its presence across the country.

Advertisment

Expanding Consumer Access with ONDC

With the integration, OTTplay’s extensive catalog of gift card subscriptions will now be accessible across all ONDC buyer apps. This collaboration allows OTTplay to expand its consumer base, reaching new users throughout India. As a brand dedicated to revolutionizing digital entertainment, OTTplay is focused on delivering a seamless content discovery experience, and this partnership with ONDC aligns perfectly with its mission.

By adopting the ONDC Protocol, OTTplay emphasizes its commitment to innovation through technology and user-centric solutions. Already known as a market disruptor, OTTplay is using this partnership to create more touchpoints for its consumers, making premium content more easily discoverable and accessible.

Advertisment

Leadership Insights on the Partnership

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Founder of OTTplay expressed his enthusiasm for the integration, “With over 40+ OTT offerings on our platform, we are thrilled to be one of the first players in the OTT space in India to join the ONDC Network. As a brand that constantly pushes the boundaries of innovation in the entertainment industry, this integration aligns perfectly with our mission to democratize access to OTT platforms for all. By joining the ONDC Network, we can significantly widen our reach, making OTTplay easily accessible to consumers across the country. This move empowers us to deliver seamless and personalized entertainment experiences directly to their devices, enhancing the way India consumes content and redefining convenience for our customers.”

On the other side, T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO of ONDC highlighted the significance of the collaboration and said, "OTTplay’s integration with ONDC marks a significant step in redefining how consumers access digital entertainment across India. By leveraging the open network, OTTplay can now bring its rich and diverse content offerings to a much wider audience, seamlessly bridging the gap between technology and accessibility. This collaboration not only empowers OTTplay to expand its reach but also underscores ONDC’s vision of creating an inclusive and dynamic digital commerce ecosystem, where every consumer has the freedom to discover and enjoy content on their own terms. This also helps with the ONDC’s wider vision of bringing all catalogued categories to the Network."

Advertisment

Enhanced Subscription Plans and Offerings

OTTplay will offer its subscription plans via gift cards starting from ₹249 per month, which include popular packs like Jhakaas, Simply South, and Totally Sorted. These gift cards will be available across ONDC’s vast network, ensuring convenient access for consumers from all corners of the country. The subscription plans provide access to a wide range of content, making it easier for users to explore and enjoy entertainment tailored to their preferences.

HT Media Labs' Innovative Solutions

Advertisment

HT Media Labs continues to demonstrate its innovation by simplifying everyday challenges through cutting-edge products. OTTplay, with over 40 OTT services, 350 live TV channels, and 50,000+ titles, is a prime example of its commitment to providing comprehensive digital experiences. Another successful product, Slurrp, offers users personalized culinary experiences by helping them discover recipes and engage with foodie communities.

The Expansive ONDC Network

The ONDC platform comprises 99 apps, including 24 buyer apps and 75 seller apps. This structure allows buyers to purchase from any seller listed on the network, significantly expanding the range of services and products available. By integrating with this platform, OTTplay solidifies its presence in India’s growing digital ecosystem and makes entertainment more accessible and convenient for a larger audience.

Advertisment

Conclusion

OTTplay’s integration with ONDC marks a new chapter in India’s digital entertainment landscape. As one of the first OTT platforms to join the ONDC network, OTTplay is well-positioned to reach a wider audience, offering an enhanced, user-friendly content discovery experience. This collaboration not only benefits OTTplay’s growth but also contributes to the overall goal of making digital commerce more inclusive and accessible to consumers across India.

Also Read:

Advertisment

ONDC and Meta Initiate Alliance to Aid Small Businesses in Unleashing the Benefits of Digital Commerce