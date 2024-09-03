DTC Joins ONDC Network with QR Ticketing for Easy Commuter Access

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has officially rolled out a digital QR ticketing system for its city buses on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). With this move, DTC becomes the first public bus service in India to join the ONDC Network, setting a new standard in urban transit by making public buses more accessible and convenient for daily commuters.

Integration with DIMTS for a Seamless Experience

This digital integration includes both DTC and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses on the ONDC Network. The initiative aims to simplify the commuting experience for passengers by enabling easy purchase of bus tickets using digital QR codes via customer-facing applications, making daily travel more streamlined and user-friendly.

One Delhi App: Central Hub for Mobility Solutions

Delhi commuters can now purchase QR-coded bus tickets through the One Delhi App on the ONDC Network. In the near future, this app will also support booking on-demand ride-hailing services, such as autos and cabs, providing an end-to-end travel solution with multiple transportation options.

Expansion of Digital Ticketing Ecosystem

In addition to the One Delhi App, other apps that currently offer DTC ticket bookings, such as Chartr, Tummoc, and WhatsApp, are also set to integrate with the ONDC Network. Upcoming integrations with popular apps like EaseMyTrip, Paytm, and redBus are expected to further enhance the convenience of public transportation access in Delhi.

Strengthening Urban Mobility Across India

The integration of DTC into the ONDC Network expands mobility offerings by facilitating on-demand ride-hailing services across 12 cities and metro rail ticketing services in Chennai and Kochi. The vision is to create a multimodal transportation ecosystem that allows commuters to plan and execute their journeys seamlessly—whether by bus, metro, auto, or cab—using any customer-facing app linked to the ONDC Network.

Leadership Perspectives on the Digital Shift

Shilpa Shinde, IAS, Managing Director of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Special Commissioner of Transport for the Government of Delhi, stated, “Joining ONDC Network is the next step in redefining the customer experience and convenience. When metro tickets can be booked online and taxis can be called on demand, it is time that Delhi’s most reliable transit system DTC is also made available to customers directly. As we embark on the digital future of public transportation, we're ensuring that our buses remain as relevant and user-friendly as any modern transportation choice.”

T. Koshy, Managing Director and CEO of ONDC added, “The integration of DTC and DIMTS services onto the ONDC Network marks another significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize urban mobility. Following the successful integration of Chennai Metro, Kochi Metro, and on-demand ride-hailing services, this addition further expands our multimodal offerings. Delhi commuters can now seamlessly plan their journeys across multiple modes of transport, exemplifying our commitment to creating an interconnected, efficient, and user-friendly urban transportation ecosystem across India.”

The Power of Interoperability

The unique interoperability of the ONDC Network allows users to engage with a variety of service providers across multiple platforms, enabling smooth transactions and service orders without being confined to a single app.

The ONDC Network currently supports mobility services in 12 cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Tumkur, Hyderabad, Asansol, Siliguri, and Trichy.

