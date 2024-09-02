Ola Electric to Introduce Its Electric Vehicles on ONDC This Week

Leveraging ONDC for Market Expansion
Ola Electric's decision to integrate with ONDC is part of its broader strategy to improve digital presence and accessibility for consumers nationwide. By utilizing ONDC's extensive infrastructure, Ola aims to deepen market penetration and streamline access to its EV products. This move is positioned as a significant step towards enhancing the company's reach and consumer engagement.
Understanding ONDC's Role
During the Ola Sankalp 2024 event on August 15, Bhavish Aggarwal likened ONDC's potential impact on e-commerce to the transformative effect of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on digital payments in India. He emphasized that ONDC could revolutionize the e-commerce landscape, suggesting that this partnership could reshape market dynamics in a substantial way.
Historical Context and Previous Collaborations
Ola Electric's collaboration with ONDC is not new; it began last September with a pilot project in the food delivery sector. By January, Ola expanded its participation to function as a buyer app in the food domain, followed by ventures into last-mile logistics for categories such as groceries and pharmaceuticals. These steps have laid the groundwork for the current expansion into the EV market via ONDC.
Market Performance and Financial Outlook
Ola Electric's recent Initial Public Offering (IPO) saw a mixed response. The company's shares debuted at INR 75.99 per share, slightly below the issue price of INR 76. Although the shares initially doubled, they closed down 4.37% at INR 120.27 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) last Thursday. Financially, Ola Electric reported a 30% increase in revenue from operations to INR 1,644 Cr in the June quarter of FY25, despite a 30% rise in net loss, which reached INR 347 Cr during the same period.
Conclusion
The collaboration between Ola Electric and ONDC is set to usher in a new era of digital commerce for electric vehicles, aligning with Ola's vision to make sustainable transportation more accessible. This partnership is anticipated to act as a catalyst for further innovation in e-commerce, potentially enhancing the digital consumer experience across various sectors.
