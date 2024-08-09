Ola Electric’s IPO Rollercoaster: Flat Listing, Quickly Surges by 10%

Ola Electric Mobility's shares were quietly listed on the stock market this Friday. The stock debuted on the NSE at its issue price of Rs 76, defying expectations of a lower-than-expected opening. Similar to this, it began trading on the BSE for a slightly higher Rs 75.99, which represented a tiny 0.01 percent premium. The market opened flat, despite the fact that the overall market saw considerable increases. The Nifty50 increased by 0.98% to 24,352 at the start, and the Sensex surged 789 points to reach 79,675.

Ola Electric Outperforms Initial Market Expectations

The performance of Ola Electric Mobility's shares upon listing surpassed initial expectations, given that the stock was anticipated to list at a discount. Before the official listing, the shares were trading at a discount of Rs 3 to Rs 4 in the grey market, indicating a potential 4% erosion in investor capital. The grey market, an informal trading arena, saw shares exchanging hands below the expected price, reflecting skepticism about the stock's debut.

However, once officially listed, the stock experienced a significant rally, climbing up to 11% to reach a daily high of Rs 84.21 on the NSE on Friday, August 9. This surge was contrary to the earlier grey market indications, demonstrating stronger-than-expected market confidence post-listing.

Ola Electric's IPO Raises Significant Funds Despite Market Challenges

Bidding on Ola Electric Mobility's first public offering (IPO) took place between August 2 and August 6. Leading the electric vehicle market, the corporation established its share price between Rs 72 and Rs 76, and investors had to buy lots of 195 shares. Ola Electric was able to successfully raise Rs 6,145.56 crore through its IPO. This amount included an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 8,49,41,997 shares and a new share sale of Rs 5,500 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ola Electric had a low subscription rate, with an average subscription of 4.27 times. With 5.31 times the allotted quota subscribed, qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) demonstrated greater interest. With a subscription rate of just 2.40 times, non-institutional investors, on the other hand, were less thrilled. Employees and retail investors were more active in the bidding process, subscribing 3.92 and 11.99 times their respective quotas.

Through the IPO, Ola Electric was able to raise 6,146 crore, of which 5,500 crore came from an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 8.49 crore shares and a new share sale. Of the net proceeds, the company intends to use ₹1,600 crore for research and development. But in its disclosure of risk concerns, Ola Electric has issued a warning to investors, saying, "We cannot assure you that such investment into research and development will proceed as planned and result in the creation of tangible assets or achieve results as anticipated."

Overview of Ola Electric Mobility

Ola Electric Mobility is a prominent pure-play electric vehicle (EV) firm, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Bengaluru. The company's state-of-the-art Ola Futurefactory is dedicated to producing electric vehicles and their essential components, including motors, battery packs, and vehicle chassis.

The company has announced four new items and launched seven so far, making substantial progress in the EV sector. By March 31, 2024, Ola Electric will have 431 service centers, 870 experience centers, and a completely online platform as part of its Omnichannel distribution network.

Ola Electric has had financial difficulties despite its creative strategy and significant market presence; in the fiscal year 2024, the company recorded a loss of ₹1,584 crore, up from the ₹1,472 crore loss recorded the year before.

To sum up, Ola Electric Mobility's market debut is an incredible first success, surpassing early projections and exhibiting the investor confidence needed to advance the business in the cutthroat world of electric vehicles. The strong post-IPO increase in the company's shares is a positive sign of market confidence, despite obstacles such as a conflicting subscription response and ongoing financial losses. In the future, the company's emphasis on innovation and growing its omnichannel presence may be crucial in determining its course and maybe converting the present financial difficulties into long-term benefits. With this calculated strategy and continued R&D spending, Ola Electric may be able to reimagine the way people move in the future completely.

