Grameen Foundation and ONDC Unite to Boost Women and Small Enterprises Digitally

Grameen Foundation for Social Impact, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of the poor, especially women, and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the revolutionary e-commerce initiative from DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry have come together and signed an MoU to drive socio-economic development and digital inclusion for diverse business entities.

The Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (Grameen) leads initiatives to empower the poor, especially women, in the fight against poverty and hunger. Grameen’s programs focus on promoting entrepreneurship, digital literacy, and financial inclusion. Recently, Grameen has been enhancing the quality, viability, and portfolio of business correspondents who play a crucial role in advancing financial inclusion at the last mile.

The partnership between Grameen and the ONDC Network is a strategic move to harness their strengths for the greater good. This collaboration aims to streamline the onboarding process for the digitally excluded onto the ONDC Network through education, sensitization, and facilitation. This initiative will unlock business opportunities for members of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), nano, micro, small, and medium enterprises (NMSMEs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), women entrepreneurs, start-ups, and similar entities. Together, Grameen and the ONDC Network will work to accelerate digital inclusion and promote business growth for these groups and their members.

Bharati Joshi, Interim CEO, Grameen Foundation for Social Impact, stated, “Globally, Grameen aims to put poverty in museums. We lead with gender and transform through technology. We believe in investing in the power of the poor, especially women so that they can ensure a quality life for themselves and their families. We see the ONDC Network as a natural collaborator in bridging the gap in information and market access and blurring digital boundaries for the last mile.”

Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer, ONDC, said, “The ONDC Network is committed to fostering an inclusive digital ecosystem that provides equal opportunities for businesses of all sizes and backgrounds. By breaking down barriers, we are empowering diverse entities, from nano enterprises to women entrepreneurs, to thrive in the digital economy. Together with the Grameen Foundation for Social Impact, we are looking forward to democratizing the digital economy and ensuring that its transformative power reaches every corner of our society.”