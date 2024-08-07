Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Sells $323M in Stock Just Before Market Drops

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang continued his summer of selling just before a significant sell-off of tech markets in July, offloading a record $322.7 million worth of shares. Including the shares he sold in June, Huang has sold over $500 million worth of shares since the price peaked during an AI-driven rise. This strategic move put the chipmaker's co-founder and CEO ahead of the subsequent catastrophic global stock market crash.

Advertisment

Key Highlights:

In July, Jensen Huang sold $322.7 million worth of Nvidia stock.

His sales of stocks this summer have come to around $500 million in total.

Right before a tech-led stock collapse, the sales took place.

Soft economic statistics and poor earnings were the main causes of the market drop.

Huang's Strategic Stock Maneuver

Advertisment

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sold $322.7 million worth of his company's shares in July, bringing his total stock sales this summer to almost $500 million, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Economic Factors and Tech Earnings

These sales were part of a pre-arranged trading plan Huang filed in March, and the timing of the trades turned out to be flawless. The CEO anticipated the wider tech selloff, which grew more intense on Thursday after a slew of underwhelming industry results and economic reports.

Advertisment

The timing was favourable even though the trades in June and July were carried out in accordance with a 10b5-1 trading strategy that was authorised in March. Nvidia shares have dropped 14% over the last three trading days, with 6.4% of the loss happening on Monday, August 5, when the Nasdaq 100 Index fell to its lowest point since May.

Even prior to the most recent wave of market turbulence, Nvidia's stock has been under pressure as investors have doubted the effect of large investments in artificial intelligence on company profits. Global stock markets saw a precipitous sell-off as investors dealt with a confluence of unexpectedly negative economic data, disappointing corporate results, and unfavourable seasonal tendencies.

The S&P 500 saw its largest one-day decrease in nearly two years when it fell by three percent.

Huang's net worth decreased by $5.9 billion as a result, moving him down to the 16th position on the wealth list with $88.4 billion, after temporarily crossing the $100 billion mark last month.

Insider Sales and Stock Performance

Advertisment

On Monday, the stock fell by an additional 7%, bringing the total loss for the past month to over 20%. As per a separate filing, Huang has divested $1.4 billion of the company's equity since 2020 and plans to keep selling his shares until August. According to a Bloomberg investigation, insiders at the company have sold more than $1 billion worth of shares this year, and Huang's trades are part of a wider selling binge.

In a Nutshell

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sold nearly $500 million in shares this summer, including $322.7 million in July, ahead of a major tech market sell-off. This pre-arranged move coincided with a 20% drop in Nvidia's stock and a $5.9 billion decline in Huang's net worth. Despite market turbulence, Huang's timely sales reflect broader insider selling within the company.

Advertisment

Also Read:

OpenAI Co-Founder John Schulman Joins Rival AI Firm Anthropic