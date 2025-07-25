Spyne Introduces Vinnie, India’s First AI Assistant, Built to Scale Used Car Retail

Spyne, a global automotive AI platform, has launched Vinnie, the country’s first autonomous AI assistant designed to solve one of the industry’s biggest blind spots: broken customer communication. Purpose-built for car businesses worldwide, Vinnie helps dealerships respond to calls instantly, qualify and convert leads faster, and drive measurable improvements across the entire sales funnel—with zero manual effort.

Advertisment

Redefining Dealership Engagement with AI

Designed as a native extension of Spyne’s visual merchandising suite, Vinnie integrates seamlessly into existing dealership website VDPs (vehicle display pages), enhancing—not replacing—current workflows. Whether it's for sales, service, financing, or inventory, Vinnie offers 24/7 AI agents for these business functions.

In an industry where every missed conversation can mean lost revenue, dealerships continue to face mounting pressure from high call volumes, fragmented lead handling, and limited bandwidth for consistent follow-ups. Vinnie addresses this gap by automating 100% of dealership communication—from lead inquiries and vehicle information to appointment scheduling and post-sale engagement—across voice calls, chat, and email.

Advertisment

Vinnie understands buyer intent, prioritizes hot leads, and guides customers toward booking test drives, asking questions, or closing deals — all in real time. This leads to faster response cycles, better lead conversions, and a seamless customer experience at scale.

Vinnie acts as a 24/7 intelligent front desk that never misses a conversation. It not only responds but also interprets buyer intent, filters qualified leads, and drives them toward meaningful next steps, handling every conversation with intelligence and speed across channels.

Accelerating Automation

Advertisment

Vinnie delivers end-to-end automation across sales, service, and support—from first contact to follow-up. It enables instant buyer engagement through voice responses generated in real time from dealership data. The assistant smartly qualifies leads by analysing behavioural patterns and contextual cues, ensuring only high-intent buyers move forward. It integrates easily with dealership websites, CRMs, and sales platforms, and drives better marketing ROI when paired with Spyne’s performance-led ad engine.

Early adopters of Vinnie have seen up to 4x faster response times, 42% more qualified leads, and 37% fewer missed follow-ups within the first month. With the launch of Vinnie, Spyne continues its mission to build leading software for automotive businesses. Vinnie is more than a tool — it’s a step toward an AI-powered dealership of the future.

“Our vision at Spyne is to build AI-native smart products for dealers,” said Sanjay Varnwal, CEO and Co-founder of Spyne. “Dealerships today need more than automation; they need AI technology that is easy to use and can think, adapt, and drive real outcomes. That’s the future we’re building for.”

Advertisment

Spyne is building a full-stack AI ecosystem to transform automotive retail, streamlining everything from vehicle presentation to customer engagement. Its solutions help dealerships digitize faster, operate more efficiently, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive, buyer-led market.