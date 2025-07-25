Xflow Secures RBI’s In-Principle Authorisation for Cross-Border Payment Aggregation

Xflow, a cross-border payments platform, has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) In-Principle authorisation to operate as an online Payment Aggregator for Cross-Border (PA-CB) transactions. The in-principle authorisation covers both export and import flows - enabling Xflow to further streamline global payments for businesses.

The company says that this milestone makes Xflow one of the few fintech platforms in India to receive RBI’s in-principle authorisation, opening up another compliant, faster, and cost-effective global payment rail for businesses.

“The IPA (in-principle authorisation) will significantly strengthen our position in the market as a full-stack cross-border payments platform. With the ability to support both exports and imports workflows, we will be better equipped than ever to simplify global money movement for businesses. This nod from RBI is a validation of the trust 10,000+ businesses have placed in us” said Anand Balaji, Co-founder & CEO, Xflow. “We’re doubling down on our mission to simplify cross-border money movement and plan to serve 30,000 businesses by the end of this year.” Anand adds.

XflowFX AI Analyst: India’s first AI powered tool

The announcement follows the launch of Xflow’s FX AI Analyst, which it claims as India’s first AI powered tool that helps businesses track USD/INR trends, make informed currency conversion decisions, and maximise earnings on every dollar.

With RBI’s nod, Xflow strengthens its position as a trusted enabler of compliant and transparent cross-border transactions, aiming to become the platform of choice for businesses seeking seamless experience in global payments.