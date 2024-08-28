Nasscom Names Sindhu Gangadharan as Chairperson

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) has formally selected Sindhu Gangadharan as its new chairperson, marking a significant change in the organization's leadership. With immediate effect, Gangadharan assumes the job of Managing Director of SAP Labs India, succeeding Rajesh Nambiar, who is now moving on to become President-Designate of Nasscom.

Background and Vision of the New Leadership

Being the first woman to run the company, Sindhu Gangadharan is regarded as a trailblazer for women in technology in addition to her critical position at SAP Labs India. Her long resume lists her as a member of the steering committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, as well as a board member of Titan Company and Siemens India. Gangadharan's selection as the GCC Council Chair for Nasscom last year demonstrates her steadfast dedication to developing India's technological landscape.

Gangadharan shared her vision for Nasscom and India's digital future during the announcement: "Nasscom has played a pivotal role in propelling India’s emergence as a global innovation leader. With our nation's robust engineering R&D capabilities, innovative potential, and extensive digital talent pool, India is well-positioned to spearhead large-scale digital transformations that are sustainable and inclusive."

Transition and Future Directions

The recent resignation of Rajesh Nambiar as chairman and managing director of Cognizant, an IT company, precedes this change in leadership. In his new position as President-Designate, Nambiar will take over for Debjani Ghosh, the current President of Nasscom, whose term expires in November 2024. Nambiar, looking ahead, expressed excitement about the potential for digital evolution in India, saying, "As we leap into the next era of digital evolution, driven by emerging technologies and their disruptive potential, I'm excited to continue working closely with Sindhu to spearhead the tech industry in India towards newer heights in this techade."

Strategic Goals Under New Leadership

GThe Nasscom executive council and Gangadharan are expected to spearhead a wide range of initiatives with the goal of solidifying India's position as a worldwide leader in technology. Enhancing India's standing as a centre for digital talent, spurring innovation, and creating supportive policy environments to boost engineering R&D capacities will be major priorities.

India is poised to enter a new era of technology, and Gangadharan's leadership at Nasscom is expected to bring about significant growth and innovation in line with the country's ambitions to dominate the global digital economy.

Conclusion

The leadership changes at Nasscom signify a robust strategic shift towards embracing transformative technologies and fostering an environment conducive to substantial technological advancements. With Sindhu Gangadharan at the helm, backed by a strong history of leadership and innovation, Nasscom is poised to navigate the dynamic challenges of the digital age, aiming to position India as a leader in the global tech arena.

