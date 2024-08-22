60% of Kids in Major Indian Cities Use GenAI: Gateway Report

Gateway Consulting, a renowned public policy research firm, has recently unveiled a pivotal research report entitled "Enhancing Children's Learning and Critical Thinking Skills in the Age of Generative AI". This report delves into the dynamics of Generative AI (GenAI) utilization among children, offering both a detailed analysis and practical recommendations for parents and educators on fostering responsible usage of GenAI for educational purposes.

Advertisment

Key Highlights:

Every child over the age of four has used technology devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

77% of children utilize generative AI for educational purposes, including understanding subjects and concepts, acquiring general knowledge, and completing homework assignments.

63% of parents believe that the use of technology has had a positive impact on their children's learning and development.

Comprehensive Insights and Parental Perspectives

Advertisment

The research draws from a survey of 1,040 parents across key Indian urban centers including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Ahmedabad. It was found that a significant 77% of children engage with GenAI for educational objectives, 20% for personal interests, and a small fraction (2%) for social-emotional support and life skills development. Despite the positive adoption rates, parents' opinions on GenAI's capacity to enhance critical thinking skills were varied. Approximately 37% recognized its benefits, 26% expressed skepticism, and another 37% remained neutral. A concerning revelation from the study was that 61% of parents confessed to not actively guiding their children on the prudent use of GenAI technologies.

Industry Expert Insights and Recommendations

Tushar Gandhi, the Founder of Gateway Consulting, emphasized the dual-edged nature of GenAI in children's education, stating, "Our research highlights both the immense potential and the challenges posed by GenAI for fostering learning and critical thinking among children. Children must be not only encouraged to use these tools but are also educated on responsible and effective usage to truly develop their independent thinking capabilities." Following the release of the report, a panel discussion was held featuring notable experts like Rakesh Maheshwari, Shiva Kanwar, Sneha Sood, Sukhna Sawhney, and Garima Rathore, who further explored the implications of GenAI in education.

Advertisment

Addressing Challenges and Forward-Looking Guidance

The report does not shy away from addressing potential pitfalls in the use of GenAI, such as hidden biases, the possibility of overreliance, and the propagation of inaccurate information. It also raises concerns about the lack of socio-emotional understanding, necessary age verification, and overall child safety online. To combat these challenges, Gateway Consulting provides a comprehensive guide that covers understanding GenAI's mechanisms, educating children about its capabilities and limitations, and offering strategic advice for its application.

Conclusion

Advertisment

This report is the first installment of Gateway Consulting's ongoing series on the impact of GenAI on children's educational and developmental landscapes. With subsequent studies planned, the focus will shift towards integrating GenAI within educational institutions and assessing its long-term effects on learning paradigms. For parents and educators, this report serves as an essential resource, equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to integrate GenAI into children's lives thoughtfully and effectively.

Also Read: