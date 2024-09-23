Physics Wallah Raises $210M, Valuation Soars to $2.8B in Series B

Physics Wallah (PW), an Indian ed-tech platform, has successfully closed its Series B funding round, securing a substantial $210 million. This brings the company’s post-money valuation to an impressive $2.8 billion, marking a 2.5x leap from its previous valuation of $1.1 billion. The round was led by Hornbill Capital with significant contributions from Lightspeed Venture Partners and the continued support of WestBridge and GSV Ventures.

EdTech’s Bright Light Amid Challenging Times

Physics Wallah’s latest funding round comes at a time when the global e-tech sector is facing stiff headwinds, but this investment highlights unwavering confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. The robust participation from new and existing investors underscores the faith in PW’s mission to democratize quality education for students across India, particularly those in underserved regions, often referred to as ‘Bharat.’

Alakh Pandey, Founder, and CEO of Physics Wallah, expressed his deep gratitude and stated, "This investment is not just a validation of our efforts to democratize education and make quality education accessible to every student in India, but also a testament to the impact we have created over the years. Prateek and I are excited to partner with Hornbill Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners in this journey, and we deeply appreciate the continued trust from WestBridge and GSV."

Prateek Maheshwari, PW’s Co-founder, echoed similar sentiments and added, "Our focus has always been on creating value for our students and ensuring their success. This new round of funding will enable us to expand our reach, enhance our technological capabilities, and continue delivering unparalleled learning experiences. This comes on the back of strong sustainable y-o-y growth - in fact, FY25 is going to be the year of the largest absolute EBITDA profitability for the PW Group. There are no good or bad markets but only good or bad stories - and ours is a great impact story!"

Powering Expansion and Technological Innovation

Physics Wallah is producing over 9,500 hours of educational content weekly and has reached students across 18,808 pin codes, covering 98% of India’s geography. With this fresh infusion of capital, PW is preparing for a bold new phase of expansion.

The funds will be strategically deployed to strengthen its footprint in the K-12 formal education segment, enhance content development, and explore new mergers and acquisitions. PW’s long-term vision also includes an aggressive push toward inorganic growth, consolidating its position as a key player in the edtech market.

PW aims to further integrate AI-powered tools into its platform to enhance learning outcomes and promote student well-being, a feature that has already earned industry-wide praise.

Abhishek Mishra, Chief Strategy Officer at PW, who spearheaded the funding process, noted the overwhelming interest from investors: “We were overwhelmed to see such excitement and response for our Series B funding round from both new and existing suite of investors. We are very excited to welcome partners who share our values and principles and are aligned with our vision of creating societal impact at scale through quality education.”

Investor Enthusiasm Signals Growing Confidence

Manoj Thakur, Founder of Hornbill Capital, emphasized PW’s compelling market position, calling it a “rare combination of vision, execution, and impact.” He added, "Physics Wallah is a rare combination of vision, execution, and impact with a thriving 3C model – Content, Community, and Commerce. We are excited to see PW’s use of AI not only to help improve students’ outcomes but also their emotional well-being. We are thrilled to lead this round of investment and support PW in its mission to provide quality education at affordable prices through the use of cutting-edge technology.”

Dev Khare, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, added: "We are excited to partner with Alakh and Prateek to support their mission to bring quality education to every student in India. The community of students built over years of painstaking creation of quality educational videos, as well as reasonably priced offerings for online and offline courses, has made Physics Wallah a familiar brand name across the breadth and width of India and all socioeconomic groups,"

Sandeep Singhal, Co-founder at WestBridge, praised PW’s exceptional growth and execution, calling it “one of the highest social impact enterprises I’ve ever seen.”

Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner at GSV Ventures, echoed these thoughts: "PW’s commitment to democratizing education aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy. Their ability to deliver affordable, high-quality learning at scale is truly inspiring."

What’s Next for PW?

With strong investor backing and a robust strategic roadmap, Physics Wallah is set to revolutionize education for millions more students. As it continues to expand both its product offerings and geographic reach, PW aims to cement its position as not only an ed-tech leader in India but a global player in affordable, quality education.

Physics Wallah is not just a success story—it’s a movement that’s transforming the future of education for generations to come.

