Karnataka to Host Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, Uniting Startups & VCs

Karnataka’s Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, is set to organize the Venture Capital Connect program as a key part of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 (BTS 2024), running from November 19 to 21. This three-day event aims to bridge startups and investors, with more than 50 global investors-including family offices, angel investors, and venture capital firms—expected to attend. Together, these investors bring an impressive combined investment potential of over $17.5 billion, creating a significant opportunity for emerging startups.

The event has drawn over 322 startups, representing various stages and sectors. Among these, 118 startups have applied for patents, demonstrating their commitment to innovation. The group includes 23 ideation-stage startups, 142 in early traction, 75 in concept validation, and 82 growth-stage startups. This varied lineup of startups will present their innovations to a panel of influential investors, gaining valuable mentorship and insights on scaling their businesses.

Focus on Growth for Karnataka-Based Startups

The Venture Capital Connect program particularly emphasizes growth for Karnataka-based startups. Supported by leading investment associations and registered VC networks in India, this initiative aligns with Karnataka's commitment to fostering innovation. By facilitating access to capital and mentorship, the program seeks to empower local startups with the resources needed to expand and thrive.

Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, underscored the event’s importance: “Karnataka has always been at the forefront of innovation, and with BTS 2024, we are amplifying this momentum by creating a direct bridge between our startups and global investors. This program is more than a funding opportunity; it is a strategic investment in the future of Karnataka’s entrepreneurs, who are shaping tomorrow’s technology landscape.”

Beyond the Venture Capital Connect program, BTS 2024 will host a comprehensive startup track featuring three days of engaging panels and keynotes. A dedicated Startup Pavilion will offer entrepreneurs a space to showcase their innovative products and solutions, while networking sessions, a Product Launch arena, and an awards ceremony will provide additional platforms for exposure and growth.

