Startup Circle: Oben Electric Leading India’s EV Revolution Globally

Oben Electric, founded in August 2020 in Bengaluru, is an R&D-driven company specializing in the design and manufacture of performance electric motorcycles and critical EV components in India. With a team of experts boasting over 25 years of collective experience in EV R&D, Oben Electric focuses on “Design in India for the World.” The company is transforming India’s electric two-wheeler market with groundbreaking innovations, including advanced LFP battery chemistry for enhanced safety and range. Holding over 25 patents, Oben Electric aims to lead the global electric motorcycle market and revolutionize electric mobility.
Madhumita, a seasoned entrepreneur with over seven years in the EV industry, drives the company's growth and vision. She has previously built a successful multi-million-dollar company in Technology Research & Consulting. Her achievements include awards like 'Woman Business Leader of the Year' and 'Clean Mobility Leadership 2022.
Join us as we spoke with Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, to discuss the startup's founding vision, her entrepreneurial journey, and the groundbreaking initiatives that Oben Electric has undertaken to transform India's electric two-wheeler landscape. Oben Electric, based in Bengaluru, leads the way in advanced electric motorcycle technology in India, with a mission to revolutionize the global market.
What inspired you to start Oben Electric, and what is the founding vision of the company?
Oben Electric was founded in August 2020, inspired by India's dominant position in the global two-wheeler market, where motorcycles command a 68% share. Recognizing the vital role motorcycles play in daily commuting for Indian households, we strategically responded to the growing demand for electric motorcycles, especially in the 150cc segment. Powered by a team of passionate technologists with over 25 years of collective experience in electric two-wheelers and their critical components, we quickly established ourselves as a leading R&D-driven company.
Specializing in designing, developing, and manufacturing electric motorcycles, along with essential components like batteries, motors, home fast chargers, and vehicle control units, we are committed to delivering sustainable transportation solutions amid escalating fuel costs and favourable government policies promoting EV adoption. In March 2022, we marked a significant milestone with the launch of our flagship model, the Oben Rorr, from our state-of-the-art facility in Jigani, Bangalore.
Positioned competitively against traditional ICE alternatives in terms of affordability and performance, the Oben Rorr underscores our dedication to making high-performance electric motorcycles accessible across diverse markets. Starting in Bangalore, we rapidly expanded to Delhi, Pune, and Kerala, with the ambitious goal of selling 15,000 bikes nationwide and opening 50 new showrooms in 12 cities by the end of the year. Our direct sales model is strengthened by comprehensive after-sales support and a planned network of 300 touchpoints within three years, as we set our sights on international expansion.
Can you elaborate on the significance of the "Design in India for the World" philosophy for Oben Electric?
Beyond fulfilling local demand, "Design in India for the World" exemplifies our aspiration to compete globally. We are determined to showcase Indian ingenuity and technological prowess by exporting our electric motorcycles to international markets in the near future. Moreover, "Design in India for the World" aligns with broader national goals of promoting India as a hub for high-tech manufacturing and innovation in sustainable mobility. It reinforces our contribution to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, fostering local employment and driving economic growth through indigenous manufacturing capabilities.
Oben Electric is known for its advanced battery technology. Can you explain the pioneering LFP chemistry and its benefits?
Their robust construction allows for higher tolerance to overcharging and deep discharging, enhancing reliability and efficiency. From a sustainability perspective, LFP batteries are environmentally friendly, as they contain no cobalt, a mineral often associated with ethical concerns in mining practices. This composition aligns with our commitment to reducing our environmental impact, providing customers with a greener alternative to conventional petrol-powered vehicles.
Beyond technology, our immersive showrooms in Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, and Kerala not only showcase our products but also educate consumers about the myriad benefits of electric mobility, enhancing their purchasing journey. Our commitment to in-house development allows us to deliver superior quality at competitive prices, addressing the cost sensitivity of Indian consumers effectively. As we continue to innovate and expand our footprint, Oben Electric is driving the future of electric mobility in India with passion and purpose. Start with First groundbreaking – design develop, manufacturing all the critical EV components;
What strategies are you implementing to position Oben Electric as a top electric motorcycle OEM globally?
This growth is facilitated by our state-of-the-art 3.5-acre manufacturing facility in Jigani, Bangalore, ensuring scalable production to meet escalating demand. key to our strategy is the vertical integration of manufacturing critical EV components in-house, enabling us to uphold superior quality standards and competitive pricing. Beyond product excellence, we are enhancing the entire customer journey with a robust distribution network and comprehensive after-sales support infrastructure.
Our immersive experience centres serve as hubs not only to showcase our innovations but also to educate and engage with EV enthusiasts, fostering a community around sustainable mobility. Looking forward, our success in the Indian market will serve as a launchpad for international expansion. Leveraging our proven track record in product innovation, quality manufacturing, and customer-centric initiatives, Oben Electric is poised to introduce our advanced electric motorcycles to global riders, reshaping the future of mobility worldwide.
What measures does Oben Electric take to ensure that its products and processes are environmentally friendly?
Our closed-loop aluminum management system exemplifies our dedication to sustainability by returning waste directly to vendors, thus lowering energy consumption and reducing our environmental footprint. We partner with suppliers who share our sustainability ethos, ensuring that materials are sourced responsibly and manufactured with environmental consciousness. Transparency is key, and we educate consumers on responsible EV ownership, including proper battery care and disposal. Moreover, we champion renewable energy and sustainable practices, actively engaging in industry forums and events to promote the benefits of electric vehicles and the critical need to reduce fossil fuel dependence and greenhouse gas emissions.
Oben Electric raised ₹40 crore in an extended Pre-series A round. How will this funding be utilized to further the company's goals?
The sleek and modern design of our bikes has garnered enthusiastic approval, especially among young riders who appreciate its head-turning aesthetics. Beyond looks, customers have highlighted the outstanding value proposition of our electric bikes, noting significantly lower running costs compared to traditional petrol motorcycles. Our bikes use only a 4-5 kW unit of electricity for a full charge, making them ten times more cost-effective than their ICE counterparts. With fast charging capability allowing 0-80% in just 2 hours and a ground clearance of 200mm, our bikes are designed for practicality and comfort on Indian roads.
The build quality and reliability of our vehicles have also been highly praised, providing riders with confidence and peace of mind. Most gratifyingly, we've seen a notable increase in referrals from satisfied customers, a testament to the trust and satisfaction our products inspire. Many new buyers have joined the Oben Electric community through recommendations from friends and family, reinforcing the strong bond and community we are building. In addition to our superior product offerings, we are committed to providing exceptional service, including roadside assistance, ensuring our customers' needs are comprehensively met.
How do you see the electric mobility landscape evolving in the next 5-10 years, and what role do you envision for Oben Electric in that future?
The future of transportation is electric, and the two-wheeler segment is set to lead India's shift towards electric mobility. By 2030, it's predicted that 50-60% of two-wheeler demand will be electric, driven by environmental awareness and supportive government policies. Oben Electric is uniquely positioned to cater to this growing demand, focusing on the motorcycle segment. Our flagship model, the Oben Rorr, offers high performance and long-range capabilities, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious consumers.
As consumer awareness and adoption of electric vehicles grow, so will the need for a seamless customer experience. Oben Electric is dedicated to providing unparalleled customer service, including roadside assistance and immersive experience centres. This strategic focus ensures that Oben Electric is not only participating in the future of electric mobility but actively shaping it.
