Shiprocket AI Copilot Empowers 100K+ Indian MSMEs for eCommerce Growth

Shiprocket has launched Shiprocket Copilot—a groundbreaking AI-powered virtual assistant designed to transform how over 100,000 Indian MSMEs manage and expand their digital businesses. Tailored for the unique needs of small and medium-sized enterprises, Shiprocket Copilot brings a suite of intelligent tools that assist sellers with essential tasks like order processing, COD billing, and international shipping support, providing actionable solutions to streamline operations.

Building on a recent study by Meta, which found that 94% of MSMEs recognize AI’s potential for growth and 91% emphasize the need for affordable AI, Shiprocket Copilot stands as an answer to these demands. The assistant is accessible through the Shiprocket platform 24/7, offering real-time, multilingual support using advanced AI models such as LLaMA, GPT, and Gemini. Copilot’s knowledge base, refreshed every 15 days, ensures that merchants receive the most current information, reducing reliance on external support and fostering a self-reliant digital ecosystem.

Key Features of Shiprocket Copilot:

Instant Answers: Provides quick, accurate responses on platform usage and insights, saving sellers time and streamlining operations.

Real-Time Resolution: Equipped with an extensive, frequently updated knowledge base, ensuring the latest information is available to MSMEs.

Contextual Understanding: Advanced generative AI capabilities deliver precise, multilingual answers, tailored to the specific context of each query.

Saahil Goel, MD & CEO of Shiprocket, highlights the motivation behind Copilot, saying, "Shiprocket Copilot was inspired by the everyday challenges we saw small businesses face in the eCommerce space. We wanted to create a solution that empowers sellers to make quick, informed decisions independently. Copilot is a powerful, user-friendly tool that guides them through essential processes-whether it’s setting up new sales channels, managing returns, or tracking shipments.”

In an industry where agility is critical, Shiprocket Copilot offers merchants step-by-step guidance on tasks that would typically require significant time and effort. Features like live package tracking and insights into Return to Origin (RTO) performance are tailored to demystify complex eCommerce challenges and equip MSMEs with a self-reliant, efficient resource for managing their business.

As Shiprocket continues to innovate, future updates to Copilot are expected to include enhanced analytics, predictive insights, and more advanced AI-driven recommendations. With this, Shiprocket is committed to empowering Indian MSMEs, contributing to a sustainable, digitally-driven future, and reinforcing India's economic resilience through digital transformation.

