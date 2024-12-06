OpenAI Unveils $200/Month ChatGPT Pro for Researchers and Engineers

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Pro, a premium subscription tier priced at $200 per month, aimed at researchers and professionals in engineering fields. This launch, announced Thursday, highlights OpenAI’s drive to extend the industry applications of its AI technology.

The new subscription joins OpenAI’s existing plans—ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise—and strengthens the company's strategy to commercialize its advanced AI offerings, which have fueled the ongoing AI boom.

Exclusive Features for Advanced Users

ChatGPT Pro offers users access to OpenAI's cutting-edge tools, including:

Unlimited access to advanced reasoning models o1, o1 mini, GPT-4o, and advanced voice functionalities.

o1, o1 mini, GPT-4o, and advanced voice functionalities. An exclusive o1 pro mode, which utilises enhanced computing power to tackle complex queries efficiently.

According to OpenAI, the o1 pro mode significantly outperforms its predecessors on machine learning benchmarks in areas such as mathematics, science, and coding, making it ideal for specialized and intensive research tasks.

This latest offering underscores OpenAI’s commitment to equipping professionals with robust AI solutions, pushing the boundaries of innovation in AI-powered research and engineering.

