WhatsApp beta brings Live Photos with sound and motion on iOS

WhatsApp is closing an iOS gap, finally. iPhone users can now share Live Photos with sound and smooth motion (iOS beta, version 25.24.10.72), and this has taken years to be added to Live Photos, which has long lacked sound and motion.

So far, Live Photos shared via WhatsApp were reduced to still images or GIFs, and their audio and natural transitions were lost. This rendered shared moments two-dimensional as compared to their presentations in the iOS Photos app.

Maintaining authenticity

The update does not change the original qualities of Live Photos. There is now a Live Photo symbol on the thumbnails, and upon a tap, the clip plays with audio and motion intact. Better still, when saved, the file is still a Live Photo in the iOS Photos app and has retained its authenticity.

Cross-platform innovation

One major aspect of this rollout is cross-platform compatibility. It is the first time that Live Photos on iOS appear in the form of motion photos on Android and Android motion photos on iPhones. This lessens the historic disintegration among platforms and generates a smoother shared experience.

More user control

Motion and sound are not necessary for all memories. WhatsApp has also introduced a motion option in the gallery and drawing editor on the right of the HD send button, so the user can choose whether to send a Live Photo as a moving image or a still image.

Meta's broader multimedia perspective

The move is indicative of the wider effort by Meta to make WhatsApp a platform based on multimedia first. Since the launch of HD photos and video sharing, enhanced group calls, and currently, Live Photos, the company is continuously broadening how individuals capture and re-experience moments within the application.

Rollout timeline

At present, only iOS beta testers have access to the feature, though it is likely to be made available to everyone soon. With the demand and first impressions thereof, the update will be available to any iPhone user in a future iOS update- transforming WhatsApp-sharing into an even more real-life and immersive experience.