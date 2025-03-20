WhatsApp Beta Testing Instagram Profile Linking for Easy Access

With WhatsApp allegedly working on a feature that lets users link their Instagram accounts directly to WhatsApp, Meta is once again blurring the lines between the two platforms. As reported by WABetaInfo, the feature is being tested by a small portion of beta testers in the iOS version 25.7.10.70 of WhatsApp Beta. It was first seen in the beta version of the app.

What’s New?

• The users can now show their Instagram profile link under their WhatsApp profile picture and name. • This will permit effortless connections between users, enabling them to be located and interacted with effortlessly across the Meta ecosystem. • Maximal freedom will be granted to the users since the option to link or unlink their Instagram accounts will be completely optional.

Privacy First: Who Can See Your Instagram Link?

Meta seems to shift its focus towards privacy concerns, granting users the option to set visibility for the linked Instagram profile. Users will be able to pick from WhatsApp privacy options such as:

• Everyone

• My contacts

• My contacts except…

• Nobody

This makes it possible for users to tailor visibility options to their preferred level of comfort.

A Step Towards A More Integrated Meta Experience?

At the moment, Instagram is the only app that supports this feature, but with Meta’s history, this linking option could potentially be applied to other Meta-owned applications such as Facebook and Threads. If implemented on a larger scale, this could be another pointer towards greater Meta platform integration, which could enhance user engagement across different applications.

Where is It Available?

Here's the feature available for selected beta-testing group members with the TestFlight program of Apple.

WABetaInfo suggests the stipulated period may be over for more beta-tester invites for the feature.

Previously, such a feature was shown in a preview in WhatsApp for iOS, but the full rollout was never done.

Interestingly, WhatsApp Business users are offered a manual linking of their Instagram calibers through a different authentication process; however, this forthcoming feature would indeed ease the procedure for normal users.

What’s Next?

WhatsApp has not issued an official release date for all iOS users, nor has it confirmed if that feature will be extended to Android devices. However, with Meta's growing push towards integrating its applications, this particular feature could be a small but clever step towards building a more unified user experience across its platforms.

For now, Meta seems to tread water, but if this became widely adopted, this would probably change how people navigate between WhatsApp and Instagram.

