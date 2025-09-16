Snapchat adds Infinite Retention and Group Streaks to messaging groups

Snapchat has recently added Infinite Retention, which allows users to save chat history forever and not have the messages disappear when one views them. Users may enable the option with specific chats, with both participants notified whenever Infinite Retention is on, and either of them can turn it off whenever they wish. The feature also takes the place of the previous default, whereby conversations would disappear unless manually saved. Snapchat began testing Infinite Retention in 2024 and is now making the option widely available.

Snapchat Group Streaks: How it works

The new Group Streaks format allows group members to save streaks together: each member's contribution will count towards keeping the group streak alive, not at the individual daily one-to-one snap. Participation is optional and private and can be restored within a week in case a group streak is broken. The design aims to make the streaks more accommodating to groups of friends who socialise with each other.

Emphasising transparency and user control

The company says that both updates are community feedback and are aimed at providing users with greater control, flexibility, and personalisation over their connection. Infinite Retention provides a tradeoff between ephemeral and persistent conversation models, but Group Streaks lower the load imposed by any individual participant to maintain a streak.

The product and user experience changes shift certain established Snapchat defaults to optional permanence and social mechanics. Some such features, when turned on or joined, are best remembered by the user by their notification transparency (both parties are notified in case of Infinite Retention), the range of toggles (per-chat management) and the one-week window of restoration of broken group streaks.

The introduction of Infinite Retention and Group Streaks by Snapchat will increase the user choice of message permanence and social interaction. These modifications mirror the reaction to the feedback of the users and are a practical move towards permitting both temporary and enduring communication within the same platform.