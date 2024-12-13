OpenAI's ChatGPT Restored After Global Outage: Key Highlights

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is back online after a global outage left millions of users unable to access the popular AI chatbot. The outage lasted five hours, affecting both ChatGPT and its API. OpenAI confirmed the recovery on X, stating, “ChatGPT, API, and Sora were down today but we’ve recovered.”

A Widespread Impact

The outage prevented users worldwide from utilizing ChatGPT’s services, sparking reactions ranging from humor to frustration across social media platforms. OpenAI promptly acknowledged the issue, assuring users, “We’re experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix.”

This incident followed a similar outage last month, during which OpenAI CEO Sam Altman apologized for 30 minutes of downtime, acknowledging progress in reliability but emphasizing ongoing improvements. According to Downdetector, over 19,000 users reported disruptions during this recent downtime.

In a related development, Apple announced major updates to its AI offerings, integrating ChatGPT into its native apps, including Siri. This partnership with OpenAI allows iPhone and iPad users to access ChatGPT seamlessly within Apple’s ecosystem, signaling a shift for the privacy-focused tech giant.

Meta Platforms Hit by Outage

Interestingly, ChatGPT’s downtime occurred just a day after Meta’s flagship platforms—Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook—faced widespread outages. Meta acknowledged the technical issues on its X account and assured users that steps were being taken to restore normalcy.

While outages like these underline the challenges of maintaining seamless AI services, they also highlight the increasing reliance on platforms like ChatGPT in daily operations. With new integrations and expanding capabilities, OpenAI continues to cement its role in the evolving AI landscape.

