Instagram Rolls Out Feature to Reset Content Recommendations

Instagram is testing a new feature that lets users reset content recommendations across Explore, Reels, and Feed. The update aims to give users, especially teens, more control over what they see, offering a fresh start to personalize their experience.

Advertisment

Reset and Redefine Your Feed

With just a few taps, users can now clear their recommendations and begin anew. After resetting, Instagram will personalize content based on the accounts and posts users engage with over time. This reset option also includes a feature to review followed accounts, allowing users to unfollow those that no longer align with their interests.

Instagram's latest tools are designed to ensure a safe and age-appropriate environment for teens. Teens can now shape their Instagram feed by selecting topics they want to see more of, such as books, travel, sports, or cooking. They also have access to features like the chronological Following Feed or a Favorites list, offering more control over what appears at the top of their feed.

Advertisment

Other features include:

Close Friends : Share Stories with a select group.

: Share Stories with a select group. Hidden Words : Filter out specific content by blocking words or phrases.

: Filter out specific content by blocking words or phrases. Your Activity: Manage past interactions in one place, maintaining control over your digital footprint.

Advertisment

Keeping Teens Safe Online

Instagram emphasizes protecting teens from sensitive content. Stricter rules limit exposure to mature or inappropriate posts, ensuring these do not appear in recommendations or feeds. The platform also avoids suggesting such content, even from followed accounts.

To increase transparency, Instagram launched a dedicated page in its Transparency Center. This resource explains the platform's approach to age-appropriate content, detailing how harmful posts are removed or hidden from teen users.

Advertisment

Collaborating With Experts

To encourage better organization of Instagram experiences, Instagram has partnered with Joanna and Clea from The Home Edit. The duo shares practical advice for teens and parents on organizing their digital space, much like tidying up a physical home.

A Global Rollout

Advertisment

This feature will soon be available worldwide, further expanding Instagram’s existing tools for customizing recommendations. Whether by marking content as "Interested" or "Not Interested" or refining settings to hide certain topics, Instagram continues to prioritize user preferences and safety.

The new recommendation reset highlights Instagram’s commitment to creating a valuable, personalized, and safe environment for its diverse user base.

Also Read: