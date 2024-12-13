Global Outage Hits WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Users

In a significant disruption, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook users across the globe are grappling with connectivity issues, leaving millions unable to send messages, view content, or log into their accounts. The outage has disrupted both personal and business interactions, sparking frustration and a surge of complaints on other social media platforms.

Advertisment

Widespread Impact Across Platforms

WhatsApp users have reported challenges sending messages, with many unable to access the platform via its web version. Business accounts have also been affected, hindering professional communications. Similarly, Instagram users are experiencing disruptions in sending messages, logging into accounts, and using its website.

Downdetector, a popular performance monitoring tool, has highlighted the scale of the problem. On WhatsApp, 90% of users have reported issues with sending messages, while 35% have faced challenges accessing the mobile app. On Instagram, 68% of users have trouble sending messages, 19% struggle with logins, and 13% report website issues.

Advertisment

Meta Acknowledges the Issue

Meta, the parent company of these platforms, issued an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the disruptions. The statement read: "We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience."

WhatsApp’s official account on X also addressed the outage, sharing that they are actively working on a solution and seeing a gradual return to normalcy for most users. Instagram echoed similar sentiments, assuring users that the company is committed to resolving the issue promptly.

Advertisment

User Reactions and Business Implications

Frustrated users took to X to share their experiences, ranging from minor inconveniences to significant business disruptions. The outage has once again highlighted the heavy reliance on Meta’s platforms for communication and commerce.

As Meta continues its efforts to restore normalcy, users worldwide await further updates and a swift resolution to these technical challenges.

Advertisment

Also Read: