Zoho Joins ONDC Movement with New Seller App 'Vikra'

Zoho has once again made waves by launching a new seller app, Vikra, on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Additionally, Zoho introduced Zoho IoT, a scalable low-code platform designed to help businesses build and deploy custom IoT solutions. These announcements came during the company's annual user conference, Zoholics India, alongside news of Zoho’s impressive 31% customer growth in 2023 in India. But what makes this announcement so significant, and how will it impact businesses across the country? Let’s dive in.

What is ONDC?

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an ambitious government-backed initiative aimed at decentralising e-commerce in India. The ONDC network seeks to break the monopoly held by e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart, offering smaller businesses a chance to thrive in the digital marketplace. Zoho's involvement in this movement is particularly noteworthy, as the company's innovative solutions, like Vikra, are empowering businesses to easily transition to the digital world.

Zoho's Vikra: A Seller App on ONDC

Vikra is Zoho’s latest contribution to the e-commerce ecosystem, specifically designed for sellers operating on the ONDC network. It serves as an all-encompassing app for sellers to quickly set up online stores, manage inventory, and streamline their e-commerce operations. Built on Zoho's established finance and operations platform, Vikra bridges the gap between small businesses and the vast opportunities offered by India's growing digital marketplace.

How Vikra Supports MSMEs

Despite the immense potential of e-commerce, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) still face significant hurdles, such as navigating complex technologies and bearing heavy commission fees. Vikra addresses these challenges by providing a frictionless commerce experience. By simplifying the setup process and reducing costs, Vikra opens doors for MSMEs to enter and compete in the digital marketplace with ease.

Key Features of Vikra

One of the standout features of Vikra is its seamless onboarding process, making it easy for businesses to quickly get started. Sellers can create product catalogs, receive instant order notifications via WhatsApp and SMS, and even choose delivery options through partners like Delhivery. Moreover, Vikra integrates smoothly with Zoho’s suite of tools, such as Zoho Books and Zoho Inventory, giving sellers an end-to-end solution for managing their operations.

Seamless Integration with ONDC

Vikra’s integration with the ONDC network ensures that businesses using the app can connect to a wide variety of buyer apps, such as Paytm, Ola, and Snapdeal. This interoperability significantly enhances sellers' visibility across different platforms, increasing their chances of success. By leveraging the ONDC ecosystem, Vikra gives sellers access to a broader audience without the need for massive upfront investments.

Personalised Support for Sellers

From onboarding to operations management, Vikra offers personalized support at every step of the way. The platform assists sellers in setting up their stores, managing customer disputes, reconciling payments, and much more. This support ensures that businesses can focus on what they do best while leaving the technical challenges to Zoho.

Vikra's Financial and Operational Integration

Beyond its user-friendly interface, Vikra’s real strength lies in its deep integration with other Zoho applications, such as Zoho Books for financial management and Zoho Inventory for logistics. This seamless interoperability allows businesses to handle everything from tax management to inventory tracking, ensuring smooth operations across the board.

The Role of Zoho IoT

In addition to Vikra, Zoho also launched Zoho IoT, a low-code platform that enables businesses to harness the power of the Internet of Things (IoT). With its customizable features, Zoho IoT helps organizations collect and manage real-time data from IoT devices, offering insights that drive smarter decision-making.

Zoho IoT’s Features

Zoho IoT simplifies the complex world of connected devices by providing businesses with real-time insights, automation capabilities, and AI-driven data analysis. With features like anomaly detection and trend forecasting, the platform allows businesses to optimize operations, predict system failures, and improve customer experiences—all without the need for advanced technical expertise.

Industries Benefiting from Zoho IoT

Zoho IoT offers pre-built vertical solutions tailored to different industries. For instance, Industrial IoT solutions enable businesses to monitor machine uptime and reduce maintenance costs. Similarly, Smart Buildings solutions help manage energy and facility operations efficiently. In the Energy Management space, businesses can monitor consumption patterns to enhance efficiency, contributing to more sustainable operations.

Zoho's AI Capabilities

Zoho’s approach to AI is all about providing actionable insights with a focus on contextual intelligence. Zoho’s AI models are built to cater to specific business needs while ensuring privacy, as the company avoids using consumer data to train its models. This AI-driven approach is a core element in many of Zoho’s products, including Vikra and Zoho IoT, helping businesses gather insights to make informed decisions.

Zoho’s Growth in India

Zoho’s growth in India has been remarkable, with a 31% increase in customer growth in 2023 alone. This growth is driven by the demand for Zoho’s unified, scalable solutions, such as Zoho One, Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, and Zoho People. The sectors contributing most to this growth include IT services, financial services, manufacturing, and retail.

The Impact of Vikra and Zoho IoT on the Market

Zoho’s innovations, such as Vikra and Zoho IoT, are not just shaping the future of e-commerce but also enhancing operational efficiency across various industries. With these tools, businesses of all sizes can enter the digital economy and thrive, thus contributing to India's broader goal of democratizing e-commerce.

Conclusion

Zoho's launch of Vikra and Zoho IoT marks a significant step toward empowering businesses across India. These tools provide the accessibility and scalability that MSMEs need to thrive in the digital marketplace. With the ONDC initiative and Zoho’s robust AI and IoT platforms, businesses now have the means to expand their reach, improve efficiency, and grow sustainably.

