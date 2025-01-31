Zepto Introduces 10-Minute Returns & Exchange for Select Items

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto has introduced instant returns and exchange feature for few product categories like Electronics, Apparel, Toys, Sports, and Kitchenware giving customers the convenience of instant trading.

Zepto announced the rollout in a social media post, stating, "We are happy to share that Zepto has introduced an Instant Returns & Exchange feature, now available in just 10 minutes for categories like electronics, apparel, toys, sports, and kitchenware."

A Seamless Returns Experience

This is an update on Zepto’s return process which aims to make the return process smooth and efficient. A company representative said the following: "Zepto prides itself on a seamless return process that reflects the efficiency of our delivery system. Returns are facilitated across most categories, with specific exceptions due to health, safety, or regulatory reasons. Refunds are initiated immediately upon validation of returns, although the reflection time in a user's account may vary based on bank processing times. For cash-on-delivery (COD) orders, we offer coupons or vouchers equivalent to the refund amount."

Exclusions & Return Windows

Some items are not eligible for return like inner wear, gold & silver coins, socks, accessories such everyday items like tissues, etc. Additionally, Zepto has defined return and exchange windows for its product categories based on one, three or seven days of customer purchase.

Competitive Edge in Quick Commerce

This comes after Zepto followed in the footsteps of Blinkit, who launched the same feature in October 2024. This solved a crucial problem of size anxiety for categories like clothing and footwear, noted Blinkit CEO, Albinder Dhindsa.

This is customer-centric, yet he didn’t expect Zepto to roll its instant return and exchange policy in everyday convenience.