Zepto's Jarvis: A Game-Changer in Quick Commerce Advertising

Zepto has launched Jarvis, a cutting-edge advertising platform designed to boost ad performance and maximize returns for brands on its quick commerce platform. Jarvis empowers sellers, ranging from established brands to small businesses, by enhancing product visibility and driving sales through data-driven campaign management.

Since its debut, Jarvis has racked up impressive stats, generating over 15 billion ad impressions and achieving advertising revenue that represents 4% of total sales—well above the industry benchmark of 3-3.5%, according to BofA Global Research. These results underline its effectiveness in a competitive quick commerce landscape.

Advanced Features for Advertisers

Jarvis offers intuitive tools for running advertising campaigns focused on brand visibility and conversions. It provides real-time insights for campaign optimization, enabling sellers to make data-backed decisions. Promising up to an 8x return on ad spend, the platform is particularly beneficial for smaller businesses, thanks to its user-friendly interface and flexible budget options.

Shaping the Future of Quick Commerce Advertising

Zepto is at the forefront of transforming e-commerce platforms into advertising powerhouses by seamlessly integrating advertising solutions within its quick commerce ecosystem. With ambitious goals, the Jarvis platform is projected to achieve an annualized run rate of ₹1,000 crore by FY25, setting a new standard for advertising in quick commerce.

Jarvis is a testament to Zepto’s commitment to innovation, offering brands a robust tool to thrive in an increasingly data-driven marketplace.

