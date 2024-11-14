Yotta Drives India's AI and Cloud Leadership with IndiQus Acquisition

Yotta Data Services has acquired IndiQus Technologies, which is the owner of the Apiculus cloud platform. This acquisition strengthens Yotta’s sovereign AI and cloud leadership, advancing its vision of democratizing AI development and cloud computing in India.

The acquisition addresses a critical gap in the "Made in India" Cloud and AI market, reducing reliance on foreign enterprises for India’s digital transformation. By integrating Apiculus, Yotta expands its AI and cloud service offerings, positioning itself to drive digital innovation in India.

“This acquisition propels Yotta to new heights,” said Sunil Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Yotta. “We are pioneering India’s digital transformation with state-of-the-art technology and innovation. The industry recognizes this milestone as Yotta reshapes the future of India’s tech infrastructure.”

He added, “Together, we are creating a comprehensive AI and Cloud PaaS powerhouse, empowering businesses to fast-track innovation and unlock the potential of transformative technologies.”

Darshan Hiranandani, Yotta’s Co-Founder and Chairman, said, “This acquisition strengthens our AI and cloud leadership in India. We’re committed to driving digital transformation with 'Made in India' solutions that serve both India and the world.”

IndiQus founder Sunando Bhattacharya expressed excitement, stating, “Joining forces with Yotta allows us to reshape Cloud and AI services. Partnering with a leader like Yotta expands our reach, making world-class cloud infrastructure accessible, especially in emerging markets.”

Bhattacharya and Co-Founder K.B. Shiv Kumar will join Yotta as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Innovation Officer. Their leadership will be key as Yotta pursues its vision of becoming an Indian hyperscaler, delivering comprehensive AI and high-performance computing solutions.

