Tenable Appoints Rajnish Gupta as MD & Country Manager in India

Tenable has announced a significant appointment in the leadership team. Rajnish Gupta has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) and Country Manager for India and SAARC regions. This new leadership role will empower Tenable’s efforts to accelerate its strategic growth in the cybersecurity sector.

Advertisment

Rajnish Gupta’s New Role at Tenable

Strategic Leadership for India and SAARC

In his new role, Rajnish Gupta will oversee operations across India and the SAARC region, leading strategic initiatives and ensuring business growth. His responsibilities include managing Tenable’s channel activities and driving continued expansion in the region’s cybersecurity space.

Advertisment

Importance of the SAARC Region

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region presents a huge opportunity for growth, especially in industries like finance, telecommunications, and manufacturing. By focusing on this region, Tenable aims to bridge critical gaps in cybersecurity exposure management.

Tenable’s Cloud Expansion and Exposure Management

Advertisment

Tenable’s appointment of Gupta aligns with the company’s rapid cloud expansion and focus on exposure management. This platform enables organizations to better understand their cybersecurity risks and implement strategies to reduce vulnerabilities across their IT and OT infrastructure.

Why Rajnish Gupta?

30 Years of Experience

Advertisment

Gupta brings more than three decades of IT and cybersecurity experience, making him an ideal fit for Tenable. He has worked across various industries, including finance, telecommunications, and the public sector, enabling him to lead Tenable’s efforts to meet the unique security needs of different markets.

Previous Roles at Palo Alto Networks and Microsoft

Before joining Tenable, Gupta served as the India Country Director for the Cortex division at Palo Alto Networks, where he managed operations and drove significant growth in cybersecurity solutions. Additionally, he held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, focusing on cybersecurity strategies for the Asia Pacific region.

Advertisment

Nigel Ng’s Confidence in Gupta’s Appointment

“Rajnish’s extensive experience in finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, and public sector, and his deep knowledge of cybersecurity will be instrumental in driving further growth in the region,” said Nigel Ng, Senior Vice President, of Tenable Asia Pacific and Japan. “I’m confident that under Rajnish’s leadership, we will achieve significant advancements in delivering security solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients, ensuring they can understand and remediate their risk.”

The Expanding Cybersecurity Landscape

Advertisment

Modern Attack Surfaces

Rajnish Gupta mentioned in his statement, that the modern attack surface is growing rapidly, both in size and complexity. Organizations now face increased challenges as they manage cybersecurity risks across multiple cloud environments, IoT systems, and interconnected OT and IT landscapes.

The Importance of Bridging the Cybersecurity Gap

Advertisment

With security teams often struggling to manage these diverse systems, the need to bridge the gap between business and security leaders has never been more important. Gupta’s appointment is expected to drive Tenable’s efforts to help organizations better understand and manage their cybersecurity risks.

Gupta’s Vision for Cybersecurity in India and SAARC

Rajnish Gupta shared his excitement for the new role, stating his commitment to helping customers navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape, "With the modern attack surface rapidly expanding in both size and complexity, and security teams managing multiple clouds and identities across a converged IoT, OT, and IT landscape, we must continue helping our customers bridge the gap in how business and security leaders understand and manage cyber risk,” said Rajnish Gupta. “I look forward to working with our customers and partners to navigate the complex and ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.”

Collaboration with Partners and Customers

Gupta emphasised the importance of collaboration between Tenable, its customers, and its partners. This collaboration is vital to navigating the fast-evolving cybersecurity landscape and ensuring businesses can effectively manage their risks.

What This Means for Tenable’s Future

Continued Growth in India

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets, and cybersecurity is becoming an increasingly critical concern. Tenable’s expanded leadership in India is expected to strengthen its position as a top cybersecurity solution provider in the region.

Innovation in Exposure Management

Under Gupta’s leadership, Tenable is likely to continue its innovation in exposure management. By leveraging cloud capabilities and advanced analytics, Tenable aims to offer more comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that meet the growing demands of the modern business environment.

Conclusion

The appointment of Rajnish Gupta as Managing Director for India and SAARC is a strategic move for Tenable as it looks to expand its presence in one of the world’s most dynamic regions. Gupta’s extensive experience in cybersecurity and leadership roles at major global companies like Palo Alto Networks and Microsoft positions him well to lead Tenable’s continued growth in the region. His appointment is set to drive Tenable’s mission of helping organizations effectively manage their cyber risks in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Also Read: