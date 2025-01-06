Tech Data and Dell Technologies Unite to Propel AI Growth in India

In a significant move to accelerate AI adoption across industries in India, Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX Company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dell Technologies. This partnership will facilitate the launch of the Dell AI Factory, a one-stop platform delivering products, solutions, and services to empower businesses with cutting-edge AI capabilities.

A New Era of AI Excellence

The collaboration aims to establish a Center of Excellence for Dell, enabling businesses to experience live use cases and product demonstrations. By partnering with leading Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Tech Data and Dell will deliver pre-validated, end-to-end AI solutions. These solutions seamlessly integrate Dell’s advanced hardware with specialized software, simplifying the deployment process and empowering partners to address the dynamic demands of the AI market.

Partner Empowerment with Destination AI

Tech Data’s Destination AI program will play a pivotal role in driving the success of this initiative. The program offers partners training, technical guidance, and pre-and post-sales services to bolster their AI readiness. This initiative aims to enhance partner capabilities, ensuring they can leverage the growing AI opportunities effectively.

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Dell Technologies and introduce the Dell AI Factory to Channel Partners,” said Sundaresan K., Vice President and Country General Manager, of Tech Data Advanced (India) Private Limited. “India’s AI market is expanding rapidly, and Partners are eager to capitalize on the immense opportunities it presents. The Dell AI Factory, combined with our Destination AI™ program, is designed to equip them with the advanced tools and capabilities they need to meet this growing demand and deliver cutting-edge AI solutions to their customers.”

Building an Inclusive AI Ecosystem

The collaboration doesn’t stop at hardware and basic AI solutions. Tech Data will onboard additional ISVs to complement Dell’s technology, ensuring a tailored approach to industry-specific challenges. This will enable partners to more effectively address the unique needs of various sectors.

“At Dell Technologies, we are committed to driving innovation that simplifies and accelerates technology adoption,” said Vivek Malhotra, Senior Director & General Manager, India Channels, Dell Technologies. “Our collaboration with Tech Data to launch the Center of Excellence in India underscores this commitment, offering channel partners a robust platform to deliver tailored AI solutions seamlessly. By combining our expertise through Dell AI Factory and advanced hardware solutions, we are equipping our partners with the tools and expertise necessary to address diverse industry challenges and unlock new growth opportunities in the AI era.”

Signing the MoU

The formal signing of the MoU took place on 19 November 2024 in Mumbai, with Sundaresan K. and Vivek Malhotra representing Tech Data and Dell Technologies, respectively.

This partnership heralds a new phase of AI-driven innovation in India, positioning both companies as key enablers in transforming the country’s AI landscape.

