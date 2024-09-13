Tata Technologies Announces Geena Binoy as New CHRO

Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company, has appointed Geena Binoy as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective September 10, 2024. Binoy's extensive experience in the manufacturing and technology sector positions her well to lead the company's human resources efforts as it continues its ambitious growth trajectory.

A Leadership Shift in Human Resources

Geena Binoy steps into the role of CHRO with 30 years of experience in the manufacturing and technology sectors. Currently part of Tata Technologies' Executive Leadership Team, she has been overseeing global delivery for Digital Enterprise Solutions (DES). In her new position, Binoy will spearhead initiatives to foster a culture of learning, innovation, and inclusivity, crucial for supporting Tata Technologies' ambitious expansion plans. Her role will be instrumental in shaping the company's human resources strategy, particularly in the areas of talent supply chain management and talent development.

Warren Harris, CEO & MD, Tata Technologies, said, "As we embark on a new phase of growth and innovation, our focus remains on fostering a culture that drives ambition and alignment throughout the organization. Under Pawan Bhageria's leadership, we have established a solid foundation, and with Geena's appointment, we are confident that our people strategy will be perfectly aligned with the next stage of our growth. Her leadership will be instrumental in ensuring our teams thrive and succeed in an increasingly dynamic global environment."

Geena Binoy, CHRO, Tata Technologies, said, "Stepping into this new role at 'Tata Technologies is a tremendous privilege. Our teams embody our company's core values, serving is advisors to clients, mentors to our teams, and innovators within the business. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Pawan to ensure our teams continue to grow, innovate, and deliver exceptional value for our clients."

Focus on the Next Generation of Talent

One of Binoy's primary responsibilities will be to create an engaging environment for the next generation of vehicle software engineers that the company plans to onboard. This focus aligns with Tata Technologies' goal of driving the next phase of growth through a well-equipped and motivated talent pool. Binoy will charter a human resources strategy that aligns with the company’s growth ambitions, cultivating the right culture and mindset to achieve these goals.

Pawan Bhageria to Focus on Education Initiatives

With the appointment of Geena Binoy, the former CHRO, Pawan Bhageria, will transition to a new role focusing on scaling Tata Technologies' education initiatives. Bhageria, who has been pivotal in advancing the company's human resources strategy over the past few years, will now dedicate his efforts to enhancing the company's educational footprint, as highlighted in a company statement. His leadership in this area will aim to bridge the skills gap and create a sustainable talent pipeline for the future.

Strategic Direction for Growth

Binoy’s appointment comes as Tata Technologies continues to focus on expanding its footprint and capabilities in the engineering and digital services space. With a robust focus on talent development, employee engagement, and inclusive workplace culture, Tata Technologies aims to solidify its position as a leader in innovation and engineering services.

Conclusion

The appointment of Geena Binoy as CHRO marks a significant step in Tata Technologies' strategic direction, emphasizing the importance of human resources in driving growth and innovation. With Binoy at the helm of HR and Bhageria shifting focus to educational initiatives, the company is well-positioned to cultivate a dynamic and skilled workforce ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow’s digital and engineering landscapes.

