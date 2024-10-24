Splunk Reveals How Observability Leaders Drive Developer Productivity

In today's rapidly evolving tech landscape, observability is crucial in boosting an organisation's agility and innovation. The 2024 State of Observability report by Splunk, in collaboration with Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), reveals how organisations that embrace observability gain a distinct competitive edge. These leaders are more efficient, faster at resolving issues, and significantly enhance their developers' productivity. Observability leaders see a 2.6x return on investment (ROI), demonstrating the strategic importance of observability in modern IT environments.

Understanding the State of Observability in 2024

The report outlines the current trends and innovations in observability, showing how organizations navigate increasingly complex IT infrastructures. It highlights that 86% of surveyed companies plan to increase their observability investments due to the positive impact it has on operational efficiency, cost control, and customer satisfaction.

Four Stages of Observability Maturity

Splunk's report introduces a maturity framework that categorizes companies into four stages based on their observability capabilities:

Foundational Visibility: Organizations at this stage have basic monitoring tools in place. Guided Insights: These organizations start using observability for more proactive responses. Proactive Response: Companies can anticipate and address issues before they affect customers. Unified Workflows: Leading organizations integrate observability deeply into their workflows.

This maturity framework provides a roadmap for organizations to advance their observability practices and improve operational efficiency.

Observability Leaders: Faster Issue Resolution

One of the report's standout findings is that observability leaders can detect and resolve issues far quicker than their less mature counterparts. Leading organizations report being aware of application problems within seconds or minutes of an outage, which is nearly three times faster than beginning organizations.

Accurate Alerts and Faster Response Times

Leaders are also more likely to receive accurate alerts, with 80% of their alerts being legitimate, compared to 54% for beginners. This increased accuracy reduces the time spent chasing false alarms, allowing teams to focus on real problems and minimize downtime.

Boosting Developer Productivity Through Observability

Speed and efficiency extend beyond issue resolution to software development as well. According to the report, 76% of observability leaders deploy the majority of their application code on demand, compared to just 30% of beginners. This increased speed allows developers to spend 38% more time on innovation rather than troubleshooting, driving greater profitability and competitive advantage.

For leading organizations, increased developer productivity translates to faster releases and more innovation. Developers in these organizations can focus more on building new features rather than being bogged down by operational tasks like triaging incidents. This shift allows teams to maintain their edge in a competitive market.

Patrick Lin, Senior Vice President, and General Manager of Observability at Splunk, emphasised that building a leading observability practice is about more than just tools. It's about creating a mindset focused on delivering excellent digital experiences. Organizations that embed observability into their strategy and decision-making process see significant benefits, from reduced downtime to faster innovation cycles.

A key component of successful observability strategies is OpenTelemetry, an open-source standard for data collection. OpenTelemetry enables organizations to have greater control over their data and avoid vendor lock-in. The report reveals that 58% of observability leaders rely on OpenTelemetry to power their observability solutions.

OpenTelemetry not only offers flexibility but also helps reduce observability costs. According to the report, 57% of leaders experience lower costs thanks to this open-source standard, while 72% embrace it to integrate a broader range of technologies. This flexibility allows organizations to better manage and own their data, further improving their observability practices.

AI and Machine Learning Elevating Observability

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are transforming observability operations, helping organizations process large volumes of data more efficiently. Nearly all (97%) of survey respondents are using AI/ML-powered systems to improve observability, a significant leap from last year's 66%.

Reducing Alert Fatigue with AI/ML

AI and ML technologies help teams cut through the noise of alert fatigue. Leaders report that 85% of their alerts are automatically resolved through AI/ML-powered tools, significantly reducing the time teams spend managing alerts. In contrast, only 16% of beginners benefit from this level of automation.

AIOps for Root Cause Identification

Leaders are increasingly using AIOps (AI for IT Operations) to pinpoint the root cause of incidents. By leveraging AI and ML, these organizations can remediate issues faster and with greater precision, further enhancing their operational efficiency.

Platform engineering is another trend highlighted in the report, with 73% of respondents practicing it extensively. This approach enables software engineers to use common toolchains and workflows, reducing time spent managing tools and allowing more focus on pushing innovative products to market.

Organizations with dedicated platform engineering teams report significant benefits, with 55% seeing increased IT operations efficiency and 42% experiencing improved application performance. This discipline helps overburdened IT teams by streamlining processes and reducing operational complexity.

Burnout has become a major issue, with 66% of respondents saying critical staff have left due to overwork. Platform engineering offers a solution by simplifying workflows and reducing the workload on individual developers, improving retention and morale.

The 2024 State of Observability report underscores the importance of observability in modern IT environments. Leading organizations are faster at resolving issues and more innovative and efficient. By embracing OpenTelemetry, AI/ML, and platform engineering, these leaders enhance developer productivity, reduce costs, and maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

