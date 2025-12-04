Snowflake, Anthropic Join Forces To Scale Agentic AI In Enterprises

Snowflake and Anthropic have expanded their ongoing partnership with a $200 million multi-year agreement, aiming to push AI agents into mainstream enterprise operations. The alliance focuses on helping more than 12,600 global Snowflake customers use Anthropic’s Claude models directly within their governed data environments.

Anthropic’s models, already available through Amazon Bedrock, Google Cloud Vertex AI, and Microsoft Azure, now become more accessible inside Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.

Claude Moves Closer To Enterprise Data

Enterprises have long invested in securing and organising data in Snowflake. Now, that same data powers automated insight generation through Claude’s reasoning capabilities.

Dario Amodei, CEO & Co-Founder, Anthropic, said: “Enterprises have spent years building secure, trusted data environments, and now they want AI that can work within those environments without compromise.”

For teams dealing with regulated workloads in finance, healthcare, or life sciences, the integration promises faster progress from the experiment phase to production deployment.

From Data Querying To Multi-Step Automation

The collaboration centres on AI agents capable of handling complex, multi-step tasks — not just retrieving data but interpreting and explaining outcomes.

Using Snowflake Cortex AI, customers have been processing trillions of Claude tokens each month. According to Snowflake benchmarks, Claude delivers over 90% accuracy on complex text-to-SQL queries.

Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, Snowflake, emphasised the strategic weight of this partnership: “Anthropic joins a very select group of partners where we have nine-figure alignment… and a proven track record of executing together for customers worldwide.”

Snowflake itself uses Claude internally, including Claude Code for software development and a Claude-powered GTM AI Assistant to help sales teams analyse data faster.

Enterprise adoption momentum is growing:

• Simon Data, a customer data platform provider, uses Claude on Snowflake to detect hidden customer patterns with governance controls intact.

• Intercom fuels automation in its Fin AI Agent for customer support.

Dave Lynch, VP of Engineering at Intercom, said their deployments are “holistically more efficient and more effective…” We can do things we simply could not feasibly do before.”

A wealth management firm example: Claude analyses investment portfolios alongside market trends and compliance requirements to help advisors personalise recommendations, all within Snowflake’s security perimeter.

Governed AI At The Core

Key capabilities unlocked for enterprises include:

Enterprise intelligence across structured and unstructured data

Multimodal analysis via Snowflake Cortex AI Functions

Building custom multi-agent solutions with Snowflake Cortex Agents

Responsible AI controls using Snowflake Horizon Catalog

Together, these capabilities reinforce that governance remains non-negotiable as enterprises adopt AI.

The companies will run a joint go-to-market motion to accelerate enterprise AI rollouts at scale. Businesses can begin deploying Claude agents on Snowflake using the available quickstart resources.

As organisations shift from pilot projects to real operational AI, this partnership aims to close the gap between data readiness and business outcomes.