Blinkit Enables Last-Minute Order Additions at No Extra Fee

Blinkit has rolled out a feature that lets customers add more items even after placing an order, an update positioned to reshape user expectations in the crowded quick commerce space. The feature allows additions while the order is still being packed and does not carry extra delivery charges.



Announcing the update, Albinder Dhindsa, Chief Executive Officer, Blinkit, said, “New update on Blinkit: You can now add more items after ordering. Many of you asked for this, and we’ve now made it possible to include more items while your order is being packed. There’s no additional delivery charge, and you won’t need to place a second order just because you missed something.” Dhindsa also invited users to share feedback as the company refines the new flow.

Advertisment

The move comes at a time when quick-commerce players are aggressively testing new customer-retention and cart-expansion levers.

How Blinkit’s New Update Impact on Customer Behavior

In quick commerce, missed items are a common friction point.Platforms normally entail making a second order – with a minimum order requirement – resulting in new charges on delivery and increased waiting time. The post-order add-on feature of Blinkit eliminates that friction by:

The option of real-time additions during the time the order is still undergoing the packing process. Providing the update with no additional delivery fee. Eliminating the necessity of second or duplicate orders. Gaining cart size without coercion of bundling or incentives. The presence of the option to add items within a few minutes of the order will be a significant perceivable layer of convenience to the urban consumers, who depend on instant delivery of their essentials. In the case of Blinkit, it is able to push higher-order values without bloating the operational load.

The announcement comes during an industry-wide initiative to make itself distinctive in terms of delivery longer than 10 minutes. Competitor platforms are exploring verticals, formats and service layers in order to remain competitive. Zepto is taking Super Mall (vertical of high-value and premium products) and Zepto Diagnostics as part of its pharma segment. Swiggy has launched Maxxsaver to expand the size of the carts and implement Food on Train, which operates in 122 railway stations. Each player is looking to build a broader ecosystem that increases platform stickiness and reduces reliance on promotions.

Surveys Show Blinkit Leading Q-commerce Preferences

Blinkit’s product updates align with recent customer sentiment trends. A Bank of America (BofA) consumer survey cited in the shared report found Blinkit leading the q-commerce market in user preference, ahead of Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes and Zepto. According to the survey, 31% of users named Blinkit as their primary q-commerce platform, compared with 19% for Swiggy Instamart, 14% for Flipkart, and 12% for Zepto. The new add-on feature could further strengthen Blinkit’s position among repeat buyers who prioritise speed and flexibility in urban delivery ecosystems. Industry Signals: quick-commerce Moves From Speed Wars To Service Personalization



The quick commerce playbook is clearly evolving. Speed is no longer the only differentiator; service flexibility, category expansion and workflow convenience are becoming new battlegrounds. Blinkit’s latest update fits into this shift: a small tweak in the ordering lifecycle that could significantly impact user experience and order density. As Dhindsa opens the feature to public feedback, the next few weeks may determine how widely the platform builds on this “last-minute additions” capability.

