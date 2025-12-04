Anthropic Acquires Bun to Boost Claude Code’s AI Development Push

Anthropic is accelerating its enterprise AI strategy with the acquisition of Bun, the JavaScript runtime designed to boost software development speed and reliability. The move follows a major milestone: Claude Code reached $1 billion in run-rate revenue only six months after becoming available to the public.

Claude Code is positioned as a coding agent that supports developers, startups, and enterprises as they build software with AI at the core. The platform has quickly expanded from an internal experiment to a widely adopted tool used by global enterprises, including Netflix, Spotify, KPMG, L’Oréal, and Salesforce.

Bun Brings Speed and Stability to AI-Driven Development

Bun, founded in 2021 by Jarred Sumner, combines a runtime, package manager, bundler, and test runner into one toolkit. Its adoption has grown as organisations shift toward AI-driven development environments where performance, speed, and stability are critical.

Anthropic has been working closely with Bun for months, particularly during the rollout of Claude Code’s native installer. Bringing Bun in-house is expected to accelerate engineering execution across the platform.

Mike Krieger, Chief Product Officer, Anthropic, said, “Bun represents exactly the kind of technical excellence we want to bring into Anthropic. Jarred and his team rethought the entire JavaScript toolchain from first principles while remaining focused on real use cases. Claude Code reached $1 billion in run-rate revenue in only 6 months, and bringing the Bun team into Anthropic means we can build the infrastructure to compound that momentum and keep pace with the exponential growth in AI adoption.”

Anthropic said the acquisition aligns with its disciplined approach to expanding technical capabilities. The company stated that Bun will remain open source and MIT-licensed while continuing to serve JavaScript and TypeScript developers.

As AI adoption grows, Anthropic believes improved developer infrastructure will be a key differentiator, and Bun’s technology will support the next phase of Claude Code’s evolution as a platform of choice for software teams relying on AI for production-grade work.