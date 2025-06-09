Recyclekaro Launches Reloop, India’s First D2C Recycling Platform

Recyclekaro Group, a leading player in e-waste management and lithium-ion battery recycling in India, has launched Reloop, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform designed to make responsible recycling simple, rewarding, and accessible. With its debut in Hyderabad, Reloop will soon expand to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi NCR.

Doorstep Recycling Made Easy and Rewarding

Reloop is a user-friendly platform that allows individuals, households, and communities to schedule doorstep pickups of old electronics and used batteries. Users can choose to sell or donate devices such as phones, laptops, chargers, and more. In return, they earn Green Points, which are redeemable as coupons or vouchers from partner brands—turning recycling into a reward-driven habit.

The platform also enables community recycling drives across residential societies, offices, schools, and colleges. Its Eco Impact Tracker offers real-time data on environmental contribution, such as carbon emissions saved and landfill waste avoided. Additional engagement features include gamified milestones, ambassador badges, and selfie zones at collection points to inspire continued participation.

Smart Tools for Institutions and Businesses

For corporate and institutional partners, Reloop supports CSR-linked e-waste drives, provides digital certificates, and offers access to a rich analytics dashboard. Built on a multi-lingual interface, Reloop uses AI-powered tools such as image recognition for sorting, intelligent logistics for routing, and real-time reporting to optimize backend operations.

“With Reloop, we’re empowering citizens to become active participants in the recycling ecosystem,” said Rajesh Gupta, Founder & Director, Recyclekaro Group. “Our goal is to make responsible disposal of e-waste and batteries as easy, rewarding, and routine as ordering groceries or booking a cab. With Reloop, we’re turning everyday recycling into a habit—simple, convenient, and meaningful.”

Driving Circular Economy with Scale and Innovation

Recyclekaro currently processes over 7,500 tonnes of e-waste and 4,200 tonnes of lithium-ion battery waste annually. The company has achieved 70% overall growth in recent years and continues to lead innovation in circular economy practices. With Reloop, Recyclekaro is deepening citizen participation and advancing its vision for a zero-waste future.