Razorpay Launches India’s First AI-Integrated MCP Server for Payments

Reinforcing its commitment to making the online payment experience faster, safer, and more intuitive in an AI-driven world, Razorpay, India’s leading omnichannel payments and business banking platform, has launched India’s first Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server for a payment gateway.

Advertisment

What Is MCP and Why It Matters

Simply put, Razorpay’s MCP Server allows a business’s AI assistants to communicate directly with Razorpay’s infrastructure to seamlessly initiate various payment services (such as creating or sending payment links, initiating refunds, etc.)—without relying on traditional APIs or dashboards.

What Does This Mean?

Advertisment

Razorpay-powered businesses can now integrate their AI assistants or automation tools directly with Razorpay’s infrastructure, enabling a smarter way to handle payment initiation, authorization, and completion. Previously, payments were initiated via the Razorpay dashboard. Now, businesses can use AI tools like Claude, Zapier, or even VS Code to execute payment workflows using simple prompts.

For example, a command like “Send a payment link of ₹500 to Neha on WhatsApp” can be processed by Razorpay’s MCP Server in seconds—generating the link, sending it via WhatsApp, and completing the transaction—securely and instantly.

AI That Understands and Acts

Advertisment

Whether it’s a conversational AI in chat, a custom agent inside an app, or an automated backend system, Razorpay now enables secure, real-time payments from just a line of text. This means businesses can collect payments, issue refunds, or run workflows without clicking through forms—giving AI assistants full payment capabilities.

What Does This Mean for Businesses?

Razorpay’s MCP Server unlocks powerful AI-powered possibilities without the typical tech hurdles:

Advertisment

Faster AI-Powered Experiences – Launch AI-native products in 15 minutes

Payments at the Speed of Thought – From conversational AI to autonomous workflows, payments happen in seconds

Enterprise-Grade Security – Built on Razorpay’s secure infrastructure

Smarter Business Operations – Enabling voice-activated payments, AI-based retries, autonomous financial reporting, and more.

Future-Ready Innovation for AI-Driven Finance

Commenting on the launch, Khilan Haria, CPO of Razorpay, said, “At Razorpay, we believe the future of payments will be invisible, ambient, and agent-driven. With India’s first MCP Server for a payment gateway, we’re unlocking a world where AI doesn’t just consume information—it takes action.”

Advertisment

He added, " “This launch carries massive implications: seamless provider connections, simpler flows across systems, stronger security, and a future-ready foundation for the next wave of innovation. Razorpay is proud to shape the next era of fintech innovation right here in India.”

As India’s fintech space evolves, Razorpay continues to lead with intelligent, scalable financial infrastructure. More Agentic AI updates are on the horizon, further reinforcing Razorpay’s vision of building the future of business finance through automation, intelligence, and innovation.

Also Read:

Advertisment

How Razorpay is Powering the Future of Business Finance with AI, Automation and Seamless Payments

Razorpay POS Report: Weekdays Are the New Weekends for Indian Shoppers