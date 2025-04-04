Razorpay POS Report: Weekdays Are the New Weekends for Indian Shoppers

Razorpay POS, the offline payments arm of Razorpay, India’s leading omnichannel payments and banking platform for businesses, analyzed millions of weekday in-store transactions across its network of 500,000+ merchant touchpoints between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

The findings, published in Razorpay POS’s Annual In-Store Payments Report titled "Every Day’s A Weekend," reveal a significant shift in consumer behavior—Indians are no longer reserving indulgence for weekends. From Tuesday café catch-ups to Wednesday staycations and Thursday shopping sprees, consumers are embracing spontaneity and everyday celebration. The distinction between weekdays and weekends is not just blurring—it’s being redefined.

All findings are based exclusively on weekday (Monday to Friday) in-store transactions processed via Razorpay POS between April 2024 and March 2025. Growth percentages compare FY’25 with FY’24, unless otherwise specified.

Key Insights from the Report

Because Looking Good Can’t Wait Till Friday Self-care is no longer a weekend affair! Apparel spending rose by 29%, while transactions at salons & spas increased by 27%, reflecting India’s growing inclination for feel-good spending throughout the week. Jewelry shopping surged by 43%, with 55% of payments at jewelry stores made via cards, highlighting that when it comes to big-ticket purchases, card swipes remain dominant.

Hobbies in Full Bloom: Hobbies are now an everyday priority, not just a weekend escape! • Payments at garden supply stores soared by 79%, and bookstore transactions rose by 27% in FY’25. This trend signals a conscious effort to balance productivity with passion, proving that life’s little joys deserve a daily spot in one’s schedule.

Turning Errands into Escapes: Routine shopping has transformed into a mini getaway. In-store shopping transactions increased by 34% in FY’25. Consumers are reimagining daily routines—whether it's browsing the aisles after work or a mood-boosting mall visit, shopping is now an everyday pleasure.

Weekday Catch-Ups Are Brewing Strong: India’s love for stepping out is no longer limited to weekends.Spending at cafés and restaurants surged by 25%, while weekday dining across metro cities increased by 33%. Delhi led this trend with an astonishing 78% rise in dining out. Whether it’s a Tuesday team lunch or a Thursday dinner date, dining out has evolved from an occasional indulgence to an everyday connection.

Say Hello to the Midweek Getaway: Midweek breaks are becoming the new travel trend.

Hotel bookings surged by 29% on weekdays, proving that travel is no longer reserved for weekends. Remote work flexibility and an increasing focus on work-life balance have inspired spontaneous midweek vacations and staycations.

The Evolving Customer Landscape

Kunal Gothivarekar, Head of Razorpay POS, commented on the evolving consumer landscape:

"India’s spending habits are undergoing a fundamental shift—weekdays are no longer just for necessities; they’re for experiences, indulgences, and everyday celebrations. As consumers prioritize experiences over routine purchases, sectors like retail, hospitality, and lifestyle are seeing a surge in engagement.

This evolution calls for a payment ecosystem that is seamless, intelligent, and adaptive. At Razorpay POS, we are reimagining in-store payments with a future-ready approach, blending speed, security, and omnichannel convenience. As businesses navigate this transformation, our goal is to ensure that every transaction—whether in a bustling metro or a growing Tier II town—is frictionless and future-proof, driving India’s next phase of offline commerce."

The Future of In-Store Payments

As India embraces a new rhythm of everyday indulgence, the in-store experience must evolve to match.

With innovations like UPI-enabled POS devices, AI-powered checkouts, barcode scanning, digital billing, and seamless omnichannel integrations, Razorpay POS is building the infrastructure for this shift—ensuring payments remain fast, secure, and effortless.

Since its acquisition of Ezetap in August 2022, Razorpay POS has grown into a comprehensive omnichannel payment platform for both online and offline businesses. With a vision to scale 4–5X over the next four years, the company is expanding access, enhancing offline commerce, and driving India’s next phase of digital payments.

