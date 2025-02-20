How Razorpay is Powering the Future of Business Finance with AI, Automation and Seamless Payments

Razorpay, India’s Leading Omnichannel Payments, and Business Banking Platform elevated its game by announcing a slew of initiatives at its flagship event, FTX, that the company says will usher in a new era of business finance. The company envisions a future where money movement is seamless, intelligent, and effortless, enabling businesses to scale, innovate, and create meaningful impact.

Insights from Harshil Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, Razorpay

In his keynote address, the company Co-founder walked through the evolution of the market and how Razorpay has evolved over the last decade. Excerpts from his presentation:

The Genesis: It’s really interesting to reflect on how money movement happens for businesses. Ten years ago, when we were building the company, we thought we could make accepting payments easier. However, we didn’t know whether people would use it or if it would be successful. We had an idea, but we had no clarity on where it would go. Building something always comes with uncertainty about the future, and to all the founders and disruptors, you know exactly what that feels like.

Over the past decade, Razorpay has been at the heart of India’s digital revolution, building financial solutions that empower businesses of all sizes. And now, we’re entering a new era where financial systems should be so seamless that businesses don’t even notice them—they just scale.

Hustle Hard: That is why we work so hard—to build products that make life easier for each and every one of you. And today, we are empowering millions of businesses. In the past year alone, we have processed over $180 billion in payments.

Enabling Transactions: Think about how financial transactions happen in our daily lives. For instance, salaries are processed and disbursed through Razorpay. Today, one in ten customers uses our current account suite. Additionally, we help CFO teams save thousands of hours by enabling instant payouts to millions of users.

Shaping the Future: The difference between then and now is that we are no longer just building for the future—we are already shaping it. Our team has spent the last decade pushing the boundaries of what is possible in financial technology. But what is the true power of this journey?

Setting the Tone for A Digital Future: Let me go back in time, and think of what was India like in 2015. There was no Netflix in India, no Instagram Stories, and, more importantly, no UPI. Imagine that! I remember the biggest concern at that time: could Indian brands compete and survive? Every global brand was entering India, eager to dominate the market. And yet, today, Indian brands are not just surviving—they are taking over the world.

Reimagining the Status Quo: Ten years ago, if I had said that online shopping would become mainstream in India, few would have believed me. Remember when people predicted that e-commerce would completely wipe out in-store shopping? That didn’t happen. Today, both online and in-store shopping are thriving because India is rewriting the rules. And that is what excites me the most—India is innovating faster than competitors can keep up.

RAY Agentic-AI Toolkit: I’m personally thrilled about, our Agentic-AI Toolkit, which I believe will be a breakthrough in intelligent financial automation and power the next generation of commerce. Soon, when your AI assistant finds you the perfect hotel, an OTT subscription, or a limited-edition sneaker, you won’t see a checkout page, no redirections, and no interruptions. Instead of being taken away from your journey, payments will happen effortlessly in the background, making transactions smoother, faster, and completely frictionless.

The Next Decade: So, what will happen in the next ten years? How will the world evolve? People often say their phones have changed in the past decade, but the way they buy a phone has remained almost the same. However, shopping is about to transform dramatically.

Picture this: in ten years, when you want to buy a phone, you won’t visit a website or browse through a web page. Instead, your personal AI assistant will shortlist the best options for you, secure the best offer, and even complete the payment using two-factor authentication—your face, your voice—without lifting a finger. The entire transaction will take place between two AI systems.

Now, will the phone exist in 2035? Let’s leave that discussion for another day.

Altered Shopping: Shopping will evolve in ways we can’t fully grasp. Imagine walking into a store where AI recognizes you instantly—it knows your preferences, style, and past purchases, curating everything just for you. There will be no checkout counters, no scanning, and no delays. You simply pick what you want, and the payment happens seamlessly.

Blurring Boundaries: Cross-border transactions will also become effortless. Sending and receiving money across borders will be as simple as sending a text. Whether you’re dealing with someone in Tokyo, Dubai, or New York, payments will be completed in seconds. Almost 100% of transactions, even across borders, will be powered by real-time payments.

The future of business finance will not just be about managing money but about making it move at the speed of ambition. And in a world where India is innovating faster than anyone can predict, the need to rewrite the rules of finance and the demand for futuristic, intelligent financial solutions have never been greater. This is the India of tomorrow. This is the world we are ready for.

A suite of Products Launched at FTX

RazorpayX Corporate Cards with Yes Bank: India’s First Founder-First Corporate Card, built to fuel the dreams of fast-growing startups.

Razorpay Buyer Protection: India’s First Buyer Protection Program, building trust in online shoppers and eCommerce brands.

Razorpay RAY Agentic-AI Toolkit: India’s First AI-powered suite, revolutionizing onboarding, integration, payments, and real-time financial intelligence.

Razorpay Engage Gift Cards: India’s First intelligent, customizable gifting platform, designed to transform customer loyalty.

Fostering Fintech Innovation

Commenting on the launch of the latest line of products, Shashank Kumar, MD & Co-founder, Razorpay, said: “I believe fintech is only 1% finished—India is now a global example of fintech innovation, and there is so much more to do! With continued innovations like these, we believe that together, we will soon change the way payments and business banking are done in India.”

Kumar believes that AI-powered payments, frictionless credit, and trust-first commerce solutions aren’t just innovations—they are the driving force behind the next generation of business success. We’re transforming commerce into something that doesn’t wait to happen but adapts in real-time to the needs of businesses.

He said, “ All the products we launched today have AI embedded in them, be it Corporate Cards, Engage Gift Cards, or the Buyer Protection Program. I believe that as businesses push boundaries and reimagine possibilities, these products will fuel their ambitions, unlock new opportunities, and shape the future of a dynamic, AI-driven financial era like never before.”

Setting Benchmarks

The story of Razorpay underscores how a forward-thinking mindset powered by purposeful innovation and the ability to evolve with market opportunities can pivot you to success. The company over the past decade, from pioneering digital payments is reshaping India’s financial ecosystem by setting new benchmarks in fintech.