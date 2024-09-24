Probus Appoints Anand Agrawal as New Chief Technology Officer

Probus has appointed Anand Agrawal as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Agrawal brings over two decades of experience in the BFSI and healthcare industries, having held leadership roles at Docplexus and River Fintech Labs, where he contributed to the development of digital platforms and customer experience solutions. His expertise in cloud technologies and enterprise mobility makes him a key asset as Probus advances its technology-driven approach to transforming insurance distribution.

Driving Innovation and Growth

At Probus, Agrawal will focus on driving innovation through artificial intelligence and omnichannel strategies, aiming to optimize customer engagement and streamline insurance distribution. He will be responsible for enhancing Probus's platform to maintain its competitive advantage in the market. With an expanding network of over 38 offices and a team of 500+ professionals, Probus is poised for significant growth, leveraging Agrawal’s leadership to strengthen its technological infrastructure.

Vision for the Future

Rakesh Goyal, Director of Probus, commented on the appointment: “At Probus, our commitment to leveraging technology for innovation and enhancing customer experiences has always been paramount. As we continue to push boundaries in the insurtech space, we are thrilled to welcome Anand, whose expertise aligns seamlessly with our goals. His leadership will undoubtedly propel Probus to new heights in delivering cutting-edge, customer-centric solutions,”.

